OU notepad: Venables discusses Bedlam, injury updates, more
NORMAN — It's been known for months that Saturday's Bedlam matchup would be the last one for the foreseeable future. At the very least, it'll be the last game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as Big 12 conference foes.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was asked the question: Does the circumstances surrounding this particularly Bedlam game make the preparation feel weird?
"Not really," Venables said during his Tuesday press conference. "That’s because it's the next game, it's Oklahoma State. It doesn't feel weird because you're not into the future. I don't know if that makes any sense but it doesn't feel weird. It just feels like it's Oklahoma State and it's a big game and we need to find a way to win.
"And so you're more concerned about things that took place last week that you got to get better and who's going to be available and what kind of schemes you need to have to have a chance to win the game in all three phases. So we’ve got too many other concerns to really think about the future, to be very honest with you."
One thing is clear — Venables isn't likely going to entertain the narratives surrounding the "final" Bedlam game. If anybody understands the nuances of Bedlam it's Venables, who's participated in 14 installments in the rivalry series dating back to 1999.
Things might be different if the Sooners were entering the game as an undefeated team atop the Big 12 standings. Instead, the Sooners are coming off a 38-33 loss to Kansas last weekend, a game the Sooners had ample opportunities to win. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has recovered from early-season issues and has won four straight games. The Cowboys are currently tied with the Sooners for first place in the conference. Whichever teams wins will have sole claim for the No. 1 spot and a clear, viable path to the conference championship game.
It sounds like that's more of what Venables is focused on.
"No surprise that several weeks ago people had written Oklahoma State off after losing to South Alabama — a good South Alabama team — and they've just gotten better," Venables said. "They've responded.
"... I know our guys are really really excited about this game this week, and again, as I said after our game, we’re tied for first in conference play. We’ve got zero margin for error. So all hands on deck."
Venables discusses injury updates for Danny Stutsman, Tawee Walker
There was a noticeable absence on both sides of the ball late against Kansas — Stutsman and Walker.
Stutsman, the Sooners' leading tackler, played just one snap in the second half after suffering a leg injury against the Jayhawks. Walker, who rushed for a career-high 146 yards on 23 carries, logged just one touch in the fourth quarter after also sustaining a leg injury.
Venables said Stutsman, and Walker, are progressing but could be game-time decisions.
"I feel good about Danny," Venables said. "He feels pretty confident, but we’ll see. May not be something we don’t know until close to game time.”
Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie will likely see an uptick in snaps If Stutsman is unavailable against Oklahoma State. Lewis recorded six tackles and saw 42 snaps against Kansas, the eighth most on the team per Pro Football Focus, and played much of the second half after Stutsman exited.
Walker discussed his injury with the media immediately following the Kansas loss, saying he'll receive treatment throughout the week.
Without Walker for much of the fourth quarter the Sooners primarily turned to Jovantae Barnes, who hadn't played a snap since the Week 3 game against Tulsa. The sophomore recorded 17 yards on five touches.
"Obviously we had some depth issues and we got him ready to play and prepared to play," Venables said. "He did some really good things while he was in there. Did a good job in pass pro. Had a couple of nice runs in the game. And again, it's week-to-week. We're trying to continue to develop that group. And some of it has been hamstrung through injuries. But he feels good right now."
In positive news for the Sooners, things look good for the potential return of cornerback Gentry Williams, who missed the Kansas game with an injury. Venables said during his Monday Coaches Show that the true sophomore practiced on Monday.
The Sooners' secondary struggled without Williams, and redshirt sophomore Kani Walker played 71 of 77 possible snaps in his absence.
"As I said in fall camp, that's a young group that doesn't have a lot of experience," Venables said about the cornerback room. "Gentry has been in and out of the lineups and that's not ideal. The more you play, the better you should get. But when he's been in there, he's done a great job and all of his best football is still in front of him."
Venables praises Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon
It's pretty clear Venables has noticed the red-hot play of Gordon in recent weeks.
Gordon has seen a sharp increase in the last five weeks after barely playing early in the season, and the Cowboys have reaped the benefits. Since Week 4, Gordon has totaled 978 rushing yards (195.6 per game) and eight touchdowns while averaging over eight yards per carry. It's no coincidence that OSU has won four of five games during that stretch, including wins over Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia and Cincinnati.
It's a tough challenge for the Sooners, who just surrendered 225 rushing yards to Kansas on Saturday.
"Ollie Gordon has just been fantastic," Venables said. "He’s got power, he’s got speed, he’s patient. He’s got great quickness. Lateral quickness. And he’s explosive. He can run right through you and run right by you."
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!