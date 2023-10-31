NORMAN — It's been known for months that Saturday's Bedlam matchup would be the last one for the foreseeable future. At the very least, it'll be the last game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State as Big 12 conference foes.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was asked the question: Does the circumstances surrounding this particularly Bedlam game make the preparation feel weird?

"Not really," Venables said during his Tuesday press conference. "That’s because it's the next game, it's Oklahoma State. It doesn't feel weird because you're not into the future. I don't know if that makes any sense but it doesn't feel weird. It just feels like it's Oklahoma State and it's a big game and we need to find a way to win.

"And so you're more concerned about things that took place last week that you got to get better and who's going to be available and what kind of schemes you need to have to have a chance to win the game in all three phases. So we’ve got too many other concerns to really think about the future, to be very honest with you."

One thing is clear — Venables isn't likely going to entertain the narratives surrounding the "final" Bedlam game. If anybody understands the nuances of Bedlam it's Venables, who's participated in 14 installments in the rivalry series dating back to 1999.

Things might be different if the Sooners were entering the game as an undefeated team atop the Big 12 standings. Instead, the Sooners are coming off a 38-33 loss to Kansas last weekend, a game the Sooners had ample opportunities to win. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has recovered from early-season issues and has won four straight games. The Cowboys are currently tied with the Sooners for first place in the conference. Whichever teams wins will have sole claim for the No. 1 spot and a clear, viable path to the conference championship game.

It sounds like that's more of what Venables is focused on.

"No surprise that several weeks ago people had written Oklahoma State off after losing to South Alabama — a good South Alabama team — and they've just gotten better," Venables said. "They've responded.

"... I know our guys are really really excited about this game this week, and again, as I said after our game, we’re tied for first in conference play. We’ve got zero margin for error. So all hands on deck."