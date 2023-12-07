Brent Venables acknowledged this time of year now presents a ton of challenges. In addition to preparing for a bowl game — in Oklahoma's case, it's the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 against No. 14-ranked Arizona — the Sooners are having to juggle high school recruiting, the transfer portal and player retention. That's particularly been the case the last two seasons and given the Sooners' recent portal entires, most notably Dillon Gabriel, there's a lot on Venables' plate. "It's all hard. I say this all the time, but it's all good," Venables said. "... And it does present challenges, but whatever challenges it presents, Oklahoma is presented the same thing for everyone else in college football. I love a challenge. I'm a competitive person by nature." That seemed to be the theme of Venables' comments during the Alamo Bowl press conference on Thursday. Here's a look at some of the notable things that Venables said, including the futures of Gabriel and Danny Stutsman and the Sooners' plans for this recruiting cycle:

Venables discusses Gabriel's future

Before the season even began, everything pointed to 2023 being Gabriel's last season with the Sooners. However, it was still a slight surprise when Gabriel announced his impending departure on Monday, which indicated he would enter the transfer portal and find a new home for his final season of eligibility. Recent reports indicate that Gabriel could land with Oregon. Did the Sooners know for sure this would be Gabriel's last season? Did his departure have anything to do with Jackson Arnold? Venables was asked during the press conference. "The only thing I would say — it didn't have anything to do with Jackson," Venables said. "I think Dillon had every intention to go to the NFL. In his mind, this was going to be his last season. He was going to have a great year and put himself in a position to go chase his dreams in the NFL. He's the best person to testify in regards to how he came to the decision to play another year collegiately. But quite frankly, we did plan to go into the 2024 season without Dillon Gabriel. "... Certainly, he was more than welcome to stay and continue to compete and be the quarterback at the University of Oklahoma. But that's just the decision he came to." Venables also said it's too early to say whether Gabriel will be with the team for the Alamo Bowl. "But Dillon's been amazing. He obviously played his best football this year. We wouldn't have put ourselves in this position and had the kind of success we did, certainly the turnaround that we did from Year 1 to Year 2 without Dillon and all his hard work, his leadership, his commitment. He made everyone around him better. So really, really thankful and proud of Dillon. Whatever is next for him, I promise you he's going to have his hands all over it and it's going to be a really successful transition for him."

Venables waits to comment on Stutsman

One question for the Sooners has been the junior linebacker's future. On Wednesday night, Sooner Scoop reported that Stutsman had informed Venables and the coaching staff that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft. However, Venables opted to wait before discussing Stutsman's potential plans. "Everything has its time. Whenever Danny is prepared to let everybody know what his future is going to look like, out of respect for him I'll reserve comment for that moment in time. All that being said, Danny had an amazing year. As good of a leader as we have on our team, as good as a leader that I've been around. His passion, his love, his respect that he has for his teammates and his teammates have for him. "Leadership is — I've never looked at it as a position. I think it is about action, and he's represented everything you would want in a leader. He's made everyone around him better, and there's not a player in our locker room that loves the University of Oklahoma and respects his opportunity and what it's meant for him and his life more than Danny Stutsman. So I've got great thankfulness and appreciation for everything that Danny represents and what he's done to help us the last two years."

Venables details the Sooners' plans for the transfer portal