NORMAN — The bye week came at an ideal time for Oklahoma. It was a chance for the Sooners to recover from an emotional win over Texas and a good opportunity for several injured players to receive treatment before heading into the back half of the Sooners' schedule. For Brent Venables and the coaching staff, it was also a good time to double down on what's gotten the Sooners this far. The team is undefeated 6-0, ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll and currently a heavy favorite to earn a spot in the Big 12 Title game and, maybe, a spot in the College Football Playoff if things break right. Now, it's about making sure the Sooners stay the course. "My challenge to them is our structure and our routine has got to be our compass," Venables said during his Tuesday press conference. "It's got to be a sanctuary for them in how you get ready. They've got to buy into that, not get bored with that and show up every day with a mindset of developing good habits. Habits don't establish themselves. In the most critical times, in the most strenuous situations on the football field, you have to fall back on your habits and your fundamentals. I believe our guys, they understand that, they believe that, they buy into that. We spend a lot of time trying to nurture that and promote that as well. "I’m hopeful and believe that our team is committed to improve and get better and stay focused and starve the distractions and lock in what we have to do to get 1-0 this week." Here's a look at a few of the other topics Venables discussed during his weekly chat with the media:

Venables, Sooners not focused on UCF's record

It's been a tough season so far for Guz Malzahn and UCF. The Knights are 3-3 overall and have lost all three of their conference games, including a bitter 36-35 loss to Baylor in a game the Knights held a 29-point lead Venables made it clear he isn't too concerned about that. A big reason is that UCF has been without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in recent weeks. Another reason is the respect Venables has for Malzahn, a veteran head coach who previously coached at Auburn. And the fact that UCF's offense, which ranks 27th nationally in scoring offense (34.7 points per game) and third in rushing offense (246.3 yards per game), poses a challenge. "They are a very, very explosive offense, one of the most explosive offensives in all of college football, top-five offense when it comes to total offense," Venables said. "They have a defense that’s tall and athletic. They are aggressive. They have a national championship coach in Gus Malzahn, who has had tremendous experience as an offensive coordinator and decades of success of coaching and developing. "They have their quarterback who has been out the last several games. He tried to come back a couple weeks ago. As we know, when you lose your starting quarterback, it’s hard to maintain the same type of cohesion and things of that type of nature. We know having him back will give them a real charge. It’s going to be a great challenge for our team." Saturday's game (11 a.m. on ABC) will mark the first ever matchup between Oklahoma and UCF.

Injury report, right guard spot

Venables mentioned during his Monday Coaches Show that McKade Mettauer will likely be out 1-2 weeks due to an ankle injury he suffered against Texas. That means the Sooners will face UCF and likely Kansas next weekend without their starting right guard, who's played 414 of 473 possible snaps this season. It was Caleb Shaffer who replaced him in the fourth quarter against Texas, and Venables had high praise for the former Miami Ohio transfer during his press conference. "His perspective is always spot on, and he has amazing perspective," Venables said. "He’s thankful for everything and it starts with probably when he leaves his apartment in the morning. He’s got a thankfulness to him and that translates to every other part of his life and certainly as a teammate. So whenever he’s got an opportunity to get in the game, he’s gotten in the game and he’s done very well. And he’s earned more of an opportunity. "In the games, he plays really well. (OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh), if he was up here, truth serum, (he'd say), ‘He pisses me off in practice, but he gets in those games and he can play.’ And I think it goes back to his experience and he was well-coached at Miami Ohio. Those teams in that conference, they know what they’re doing. So he came in here with a lot of good foundation from a playing standpoint. And he's done really well. I’m really proud of Caleb.” The left guard spot is still in flux, too. Troy Everett has started the last three games but was replaced by Cayden Green against Texas. Savion Byrd, who suffered an injury and hasn't played since the Tulsa game, will also be fully available, Venables said. Venables said that the cornerback position is significantly healthier heading into this weekend than it has been, with Makari Vickers, Kani Walker and Jasiah Wagoner all expected to be available. Venables also said the team is "hopeful" that Jovantae Barnes will be available for the final few games of the regular season. The sophomore running back is currently dealing with an injury that has sidelined him since Week 3.

Miguel Chavis having huge recruiting impact