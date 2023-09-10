NORMAN — Oklahoma found itself in familiar territory on Saturday. The Sooners were locked into a one-possession with SMU in the middle of the fourth quarter.

It was a position they found themselves in plenty of times last season. In fact, four of their seven losses last season came by exactly three points. The biggest example was their 23-20 loss to West Virginia, a game the Sooners led by seven points entering the fourth quarter.

But against the Mustangs, the Sooners found a way to win. After an SMU touchdown cut the Sooners lead to 14-11, Dillon Gabriel led the offense down the field and capped it off with a 21-yard touchdown to Jalil Farooq to give the team some breathing room. On the next possession, Gabriel found Marcus Major for a game-sealing touchdown.

Meanwhile the defense stopped the Mustangs’ offense on their final two possessions. The first one came on a turnover on downs, while Justin Harrington ended the last drive with an interception.

It wasn’t always pretty. But for OU coach Brent Venables, it was an encouraging win.

“A year ago, I’m not sure if we would’ve figured out a way to win that game,” Venables said in his postgame press conference. “I think there’s a silver lining in knowing that at any point in time there, we had some moments there in the third quarter and the fourth quarter both where we had a real chance to slam the door. We didn’t, but there’s a good opportunity to learn.

“A lot to really get better at, no doubt about it, but there was a lot to really be thankful and proud of our guys for finding a way to win.”