OU notepad: Venables unsure if Sooners would've outlasted SMU a year ago
NORMAN — Oklahoma found itself in familiar territory on Saturday. The Sooners were locked into a one-possession with SMU in the middle of the fourth quarter.
It was a position they found themselves in plenty of times last season. In fact, four of their seven losses last season came by exactly three points. The biggest example was their 23-20 loss to West Virginia, a game the Sooners led by seven points entering the fourth quarter.
But against the Mustangs, the Sooners found a way to win. After an SMU touchdown cut the Sooners lead to 14-11, Dillon Gabriel led the offense down the field and capped it off with a 21-yard touchdown to Jalil Farooq to give the team some breathing room. On the next possession, Gabriel found Marcus Major for a game-sealing touchdown.
Meanwhile the defense stopped the Mustangs’ offense on their final two possessions. The first one came on a turnover on downs, while Justin Harrington ended the last drive with an interception.
It wasn’t always pretty. But for OU coach Brent Venables, it was an encouraging win.
“A year ago, I’m not sure if we would’ve figured out a way to win that game,” Venables said in his postgame press conference. “I think there’s a silver lining in knowing that at any point in time there, we had some moments there in the third quarter and the fourth quarter both where we had a real chance to slam the door. We didn’t, but there’s a good opportunity to learn.
“A lot to really get better at, no doubt about it, but there was a lot to really be thankful and proud of our guys for finding a way to win.”
Jackson Arnold makes a few cameos
Before the season, Venables said it was important to find opportunities to get the true freshman on the field. Against SMU, they did.
Arnold played six snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and all of them came on designed quarterback runs in short-yardage situations. The way the coaching staff utilized Arnold was reminiscent of how the Sooners utilized former quarterback Blake Bell, who was known as the “Belldozer.”
Arnold finished with four carries for 11 yards.
“It's amazing,” Gabriel said of Arnold’s opportunities. “I'm a selfless guy. Someone who just wants the team to win and whatever it takes. I know he's a talented kid and does what he does and just how hard it is to prepare for us when we're able to do packages like that. And likewise, whether it's in the red zone, short yardage or being able to just be very versatile. I think that can be something that we use to our advantage. So I'm all about it. I'm a team guy and that’s how I’ll forever be.”
Harrington emerging as a real impact player
With Dasan McCullough sitting out due to an injury he suffered against Arkansas State, that left Harrington to play most of the snaps at the cheetah position.
In addition to his fourth-quarter interception, he also finished with four tackles. Through two games he’s played 91 snaps, per PFF, the fifth most on the team.
“I’d just say it’s just been fun, just the preparation,” Harrington said. “Instead of getting ready for our offense every practice, we get an actual opponent. So, it’s been pretty fun, we’ve just been taking it day by day. Just having a blast really.”
Woodi Washington leads the Sooners' defense in snaps
Here's who led the Sooners' defense in snaps, per Pro Football focus:
1. Woodi Washington — 82
T2. Jaren Kanak — 69
T2. Billy Bowman — 69
T2. Danny Stutsman — 69
5. Kani Walker — 62
6. Justin Harrington —63
7. Reggie Pearson Jr. — 52
8. Rondell Bothroyd — 50
9. Ethan Downs — 49
10. Peyton Bowen — 42