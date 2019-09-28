There was little to gripe about regarding the Oklahoma offense in the first three games. The Sooners had the No. 1-ranked offense in the entire country.

But for those that like to nit-pick, well, there were things. Like how wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went from being arguably the best receiver in the country to not even the best one on the Sooners.

Conference play is a different animal, though. Jalen Hurts found Lamb early, often and for big gains as the Sooners were dominant in a 55-16 victory against visiting Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon to kick off Big 12 play.

Lamb finished with six catches for 185 yards and three touchdowns, accounting for all of Hurts’ passing scores.

“CeeDee is a great player. He’s a baller. He makes plays,” Hurts said. “What quarterback wouldn’t want a guy like that on his team? I think he made some plays today. Rambo made some plays today. We had some adversity upfront, and I think we held it up.”

The Sooner offense had been humming during non-conference play, but there’s simply a different aura to it all once Lamb gets it going. A great offense becomes an elite offense. You knew a day like this was bound to come.

The two connected in various ways. Sometimes it was a tough, competitive grab. Others saw a pretty touch by Hurts and a nice adjustment by Lamb. Still others had Lamb displaying his improved strength. His three scores? Combined for 150 yards (71, 14, 65).

“That's my roommate, so Thursday, we'll talk about something we're gonna do on Saturday,” receiver Charleston Rambo said. “And he did it. That's my dog, so I'm just happy for him.”

Rambo himself was no slouch with two monster catches for 122 yards in the first quarter to help open up the rest of the offense. And it’s an offense that is finding its rhythm just a little bit more with each snap for Hurts.

The narrative of Hurts being a game manager at Alabama is beginning to be thrown out the window with each big-time throw. Looking in full control throughout against the Red Raiders, it was another absurd numbers game for the grad transfer.

Hurts finished 16 of 23 passing for 415 yards with the three scores and also rushed for 70 yards and another touchdown.

“Yea, it gets better. Two weeks to work with him, we pushed him hard on the bye week,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “All our players. Two weeks to work with ‘em after the UCLA game. Reps, understanding it, trusting it more, so it’s all part of the progression. But he’s doing a nice job.”

Hurts was adamant there are still things the Sooners are leaving on the table, but the “rat poison” is real when you account for 642 yards on 63 plays, good for 10.2 yards per play. The accolades are going to come, whether Hurts wants to acknowledge them or not.

As good as he’s been, getting Lamb involved was paramount in OU’s bid to remain as one of the premier teams in the country. A lot of people are going to say the Sooners simply did what they’re supposed to do against a Tech squad still finding its footing under Matt Wells, but it’s the type of performance that shows what Hurts and Lamb can do together.

And it’s not surprising.

“Nah, not at all. Not one bit. The man’s playing with a chip on his shoulder, oh my fault, a boulder,” Lamb said. “He’s doing a great job, everything he wanted to do and that he feels like he needs to do. Just proving a point.”

Lamb got going. Trey Sermon added two rushing touchdowns. The offensive firepower is almost at full-go for the Sooners, and it sounds like it’s gonna be one fun ride for OU fans in 2019.