“Obviously it wasn’t our best game,” Mettauer said during his media availability on Monday. “We didn't rush for five yards per carry, which is our goal. It was (4.0). We need to be better cleaning up penalties. Really (need to) change our mentality. We had good effort on Saturday. But that’s not good enough for us to play the way that we need to play, (especially with) stuff like the run game that we need to dominate.”

Outside of Tawee Walker (21 carries, 117 yards) the Sooners struggled to consistently establish the running game, at least up to their standards. The Sooners finished with 189 yards on 47 carries, falling short of their team goal of averaging five yards per carry. On one critical fourth-and-one in the third quarter, Jackson Arnold was stuffed for no gain after the offensive line failed to push back the SMU defensive line.

While the Sooners won 28-11, it was an inconsistent outing for both the offense and the offensive line. The offense hit a rough patch in the middle of the game, entering the fourth quarter with just 14 points on the board as the Sooners struggled to maintain momentum.

As Mettauer mentioned, penalties were an issue for both on the offensive line and for the team. The Sooners committed nine penalties for 88 yards, compared to just two for the Mustangs. Rouse was called for a costly holding penalty in the first quarter, which contributed to OU’s offense going three-and-out on that series. Tyler Guyton was whistled for an ineligible player downfield penalty in the fourth quarter, which wiped a Marcus Major touchdown off the board.

The offensive line didn’t fare particularly well on Pro Football Focus’ postgame grades, either. Guyton was the only lineman to receive a grade higher than 68.6. As a result, OU coach Bill Bedenbaugh and the offensive line have really emphasized technique in practice this week.

“It’s always good to get a win,” Rouse said. “But when I say this, I mean it with the utmost respect to SMU — with just the type of program that I believe we can be and the type of program that I know all the coaches know we can be and I believe we can be — I just think we could’ve done a lot better. I feel like we should’ve put that game away a lot earlier. Similar to Arkansas State, the effort and the want-to was there, the wanting to finish, but the technique needs to get a lot better.

“(Bedenbaugh) has such a high standard, that something that we may have done well, we could’ve done a lot better. Like, you may have blocked him, but how did you block him? Was it with the right technique? If it wasn’t with the right technique, then when we go play someone like Texas, Alabama or someone in a championship or something like that, then you’re going to get exposed.”

Some of it can be attributed to the Sooners tinkering with rotations. While Andrew Raym, Savion Byrd, Guyton, Rouse and Mettauer have started both games thus far, Byrd saw limited snaps against SMU after surrendering a snap in the second quarter. Troy Everett saw extended playing time at left guard in the second half, playing 47 snaps to Byrd’s 30.

“I think we need to be a little more consistent,” Everett said. “I think it just needs to come from all five of us, all six, all 20 — however many (offensive linemen) it is from scout team, all those guys, I think it really comes down to everybody being together. Because the more you’re all together, there’s not like one going back and forth; I’m not saying that happens or anything, but the more you’re all together, you feel more comfortable, and you feel like you’re about to get the best out of what you’ve put in.”

However, it’s still early in the season, and the offensive line should have a good opportunity to bounce back this weekend against Tulsa (Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2). But for Rouse, it’s another chance at much-needed improvement.

“​​I guess you could say it’s good that we have the ramp-up (to conference play), if you want to say that, but it’s no excuse to say, ‘It’s Arkansas State, so we don’t need to play with technique because we’re so much better,’” Rouse said. “You need to be consistently consistent, if that makes sense. This week, we’ve got a tough Tulsa team, then Cincinnati next week, then a real first test with Iowa State in our conference, so we have to pick it up.

"We’ve got to do better.”