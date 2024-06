The Oklahoma offer is a relatively new one for three-star DT Makhi Williams-Lee, but the Atlanta native wasted no time in scheduling an official visit to Norman. Williams-Lee picked up the offer in late May and booked his OV several hours later.

As the weekend of June 14-16 has now come and gone, so too has Williams-Lee's first experience in the Sooner State. And one thing in particular captured his attention while he was in Norman for his official.