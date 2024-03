NORMAN — Tuesday marked the Sooners' annual Pro Day.

The Sooners had 12 players participate in workouts in front of NFL Draft scouts, including Rondell Bothroyd, Isaiah Coe, Tyler Guyton, Jonah Laulu, McKade Mettauer, Reggie Pearson, Andrew Raym, Walter Rouse, Caleb Shaffer, Austin Stogner, Drake Stoops and Marcus Strippling. While Guyton, Raym and Rouse participated in the NFL Combine earlier this month, OU's Pro Day gave everyone a chance to boost their individual draft stocks heading into the draft on April 25-27.

Here's a look at how the Sooners fared at Pro Day:

(Results will be updated as they come in. Italics = NFL Combine)