OU’s ‘dancing bear’ fitting right in

Venables helped, for sure, but OU got a boost with something no other school could offer in first-year defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis .

Oklahoma wasn’t any different. The offer came quickly, and the Sooners were certainly hoping that the reputation of first-year head coach Brent Venables was going to carry the day.

Everybody was throwing their hat in, and that’s not too far of an exaggeration. Schools from all across the nation offered Laulu and wanted him a part of their program.

Laulu knew the gamble about entering the portal, and he had seen plenty of players enter it and then nothing but crickets. No offers, no attention. He stepped out of his comfort zone, and it definitely paid off.

One of those times is during the bowl season, and it didn’t take long for former Hawaii defensive end Jonah Laulu to become one of the most sought-after prospects to hit the portal in December.

There are waves to the transfer portal. Periods of the calendar where it becomes incredibly active, and you have to act quickly to make a move.

Laulu picked OU and has been with the Sooners since January. In his first public comments Monday afternoon, Laulu said what a lot of people were thinking about having no clue who Chavis was, initially, but fired up now.

“It’s a funny story when Coach V and Coach Chavis offered me, first Coach Venables hit me up on Twitter and then I gave him my number,” Laulu said. “He said he was going to call me later because he was at the Oregon game and he wanted to watch my film.

“He sent my film back to Coach Chavis and the guys in the office to watch my film. A couple hours later, I got a group FaceTime from Coach Venables, because I had his number, and then another random number that I had no idea. I was like, ‘Who is this? A group FaceTime?’ So I answered the phone, I had the phone up (near my face) and I was like, ‘Hello?’ Coach Venables was literally in the hotel lifting in the camera, looking at the camera doing curls.”

If that visual wasn’t enough, here came Chavis. Someone Laulu had never met, and Chavis just comes in asking Laulu about a defensive line move, the cross chop.

Venables and Chavis going back and forth, but it made the desired impact for Laulu.

“Just talking to them and building that connection with them, that relationship with Coach Chavis and Coach Venables, that’s really what got me,” Laulu said. “I feel like he doesn’t get enough praise as he should, Coach Chavis, because he’s a great recruiter.

“I was like Coach Chavis needs a raise or something because he’s great at recruiting. I instantly fell in love with Coach Venables and Coach Chavis and I trusted those guys. They kept it real with me.”

Even though schools closer to home reached out and even though national champion Georgia reached out, it was OU. Laulu has never looked back.

He brings a wealth of experience and production during his years at Hawaii. And it hasn’t taken long for Laulu to find his place and show what he can do.

“He’s a big guy who can really, really move,” Chavis said. “I think some people were surprised that’s he’s an end. He’s 270, 268, but watch him run, watch him move. He’s a big dancing bear out there. He’s smooth. When I watched the tape and recruited him from Hawaii – when I watched him, this guy is unbelievable.

“I knew that he could move, but I didn’t know how big he was because of how fluid his hips are. The plays he’s made. He’s played four years of college football and still has two left. There’s a silver lining to everything. He has fit in perfectly. He fits in with who we are and we fit him.”

Laulu said guys like Reggie Grimes, Ethan Downs and Marcus Stripling have been helping him along, but those same guys are quick to point out what Laulu brings to the table.

“His skill level coming to OU has just been amazing,” Stripling said. “He’s really been physical. His pass rush has been amazing. He’s surprised me every day. Immediately we’ve seen his physicality in the run game and we’ve seen he can play the pass and he can play-action plays too. So he’s very versatile and a great player. He seems like he’s going to find a great home here.”