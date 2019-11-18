Not sure many people expected Oklahoma basketball to be in a dogfight, but the Sooners can check that box off about responding in a late-game situation.

The Sooners, pushed all night by visiting William & Mary, found a way with their defense leading the charge in the final minutes of a 75-70 victory in a battle of two undefeated teams at Lloyd Noble Center on Monday.

OU finished the game on a 10-2 run to improve to 4-0.

With the score 68-65 for William & Mary with 3:03 left, OU’s defense put on the clamps. The rest of the way, the Tribe went 1-of-5 from the field with a turnover on their final six possessions.

“Our guys battled there down the stretch and had some good defensive stops, big buckets on the offensive end,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “But a great learning opportunity, hard to simulate those late game situations, especially in practice, but to go through it and to step up there.”

The Sooners best asset might be their trust in any number of guys to make the big shot. Down the stretch, it was Brady Manek, Austin Reaves and Kristian Doolittle are making significant contributions, whether it was shooting from the field or draining free throws.

“I mean it just depends on whatever coach has called at that moment,” said Doolittle, who was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. “At that point in time it was going through me, and I was able to produce for my teammates, able to extend the lead when they had no choice but to foul, and it just gave us a bigger cushion.”

While Kruger was pleased with the way his team finished, there’s something lacking for the Sooners early in terms of their start. OU never led in the first half and didn’t take its first lead until 13:08 left in the game on a pair of Reaves free throws to make it 47-46.

The lead didn’t last long, and the game was played tight the whole way, never going beyond a six-point advantage for either team.

“I thought they were extremely well prepared, and the kids played great. And like you say, we were knocking on the door and then it'd widen back out to five or seven and we'd get back. It took a lot to get over that hump.”

Doolittle led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Reaves added 18 points and nine boards and five assists.

Notes

*It was a nice second half performance from Victor Iwuakor off the bench. His energy was crucial, and he produced with eight points and three rebounds with a steal and a block.

“Without question, I thought his energy and enthusiasm, big offensive board, was great,” Kruger said. “Victor brings that. I think he'll do that more and more as he gets more comfortable. It's been a long time since he's played a lot of basketball, so great to see that progression out of him, and I think we'll continue to see him improve with each week.”

*After back-to-back subpar performances, freshman guard De’Vion Harmon played more in control even if the point total wasn’t there. He finished with eight points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and just one turnover. OU, as a team, only turned the ball over four times.

“He's not going to be necessarily measured by how many points he scores,” Kruger said. “He got a big steal or two, distributed the ball, took care of the ball. De'Vion had four good days of preparation coming into this where he really worked on distributing the ball and moving the ball, and I thought he was great at that tonight.”