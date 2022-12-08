It’s that time of the year for Christmas lists, but it’s a different kind of list for Oklahoma. With the transfer portal window officially open, we’re getting a much better idea of what the Sooners will be losing and what they’re going to need.

A wish list of sorts of what OU has to accomplish from the portal entries during the next month.

Quarterback (0-1)

The story: OU has lost two quarterbacks in the portal in walk-on Ralph Rucker and true freshman Nick Evers. This changes dramatically if Dillon Gabriel decides to not return to Norman. But if Gabriel is back and Jackson Arnold coming in, you sort of wonder what OU could realistically grab for this position? Another signal-caller would be nice for depth purposes, but it might be tough to sell.

Running back (1)

The story: If only for experience. With Eric Gray opting out of the bowl game, you’re looking at the possibility of freshmen running backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk getting the bulk of the carries. The potential is there for 2023, but the experience is not, outside of Marcus Major. No clear-cut favorites just yet, but it seems rather obvious OU would like to find one running back during this process.

Wide receiver (3-4)

The story: Outside of defensive line, this is the position to circle. It was that way before guys like Theo Wease, Brian Darby and Tre West announced they were leaving. There has been very little depth here all season, and if Marvin Mims were to choose to leave for the NFL, whew. OU has been incredibly active here, offering several guys in the last 48 hours. A lot of schools are offering those same guys, so we’ll just have to monitor to see which ones show OU the most interest.

Tight end (1-2)

The story: Almost the exact same scenario as last year at this time and then the room got a massive bonus when Brayden Willis decided to stay. Willis cannot do that this year, so you’re looking at freshmen Jason Llewelyn and Kaden Helms as the only guys in the room. All eyes are going toward former OU tight end Austin Stogner coming back home. Stogner transferred to South Carolina after last season and re-entered the portal Monday. His relationship with Joe Jon Finley should help in trying to wrap this up quickly.

Offensive line (multiple)

The story: When it comes to offensive and defensive line, it’s hard to put a number on it. It’s just get as many good guys as you can possibly find and bring them all in. If you think they add value, you don’t worry about the numbers. Most assumed Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris would be hitting the NFL Draft after the 2022 season, so no real shock there. But you have to find guys to help Tyler Guyton and build that depth going forward.

Defensive line (all of ‘em)

The story: OK, that’s a joke, but it’s the No. 1 necessity. It was that way even before the portal, but now you’ve taken away Alton Tarber, Kevonte Henry, Clayton Smith, Josh Ellison from what wasn’t even a strong depth position to start. Jalen Redmond is heading to the NFL, and you don’t know what guys like Isaiah Coe and Jordan Kelley could do. The task is a great one for Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis, and they’ve already begun attacking the position and have one in the bag with former Notre Dame lineman Jacob Lacey.

Linebacker (2-3)

The story: Everybody noticed the number of snaps the OU linebackers had throughout the course of the season. A couple of injuries and freshmen not ready to roll just yet made it easy for 2022 to that way. That can’t be the case going forward. One decision looming over everything is David Ugwoegbu. He’s played all four seasons, but he has the COVID option year at his disposal just like DaShaun White did at this same point last year. Something to watch, for sure.

Defensive back (3-4)

The story: What we’ve seen here is just guys that aren’t going to work. Hope was high for Joshua Eaton, Kendall Dennis, Jordan Mukes and Bryson Washington, but it never materialized for any of them. It was very hard to believe that 2023 would be any different. This situation could change dramatically with Woodi Washington’s decision, and if Jaden Davis chooses to stay for the COVID year as well. The only defensive back guaranteed to leave is Justin Broiles, and C.J. Coldon has a decision to make as well if he wants to apply for a medical hardship year.



