OU (3-0) trailed 49-46 with 12:18 left in the game before going on a 25-8 run to put the game away. So many times last season, that was because of the offensive flurry few teams could contain. This year is a lot different, spurred by the energy of graduate transfer guard Miles Reynolds.

For the second game in a row, the Sooners figured it out. Sparked by the defense, OU carried the day in the final 12 minutes en route to a 75-64 victory against visiting Wofford.

For the second game in a row, the Oklahoma basketball team found itself in a tussle midway through the second half.

Scoreless in the first half, Reynolds scored all 12 of his points in the second half and got the Lloyd Noble Center crowd rocking with his defensive play.

“Yea, we came out a little flat to start the half,” Reynolds said. “Coach told me at halftime, 'Just stay ready.' Came in a little early. Just wanted to bring a little intensity to get the crowd involved.”

With Reynolds setting the tone, the rest of the team came along for the ride. Sophomore Brady Manek scored a team-high 18 points and had a game-high 11 rebounds to earn his third double-double of the season.

OU was keyed in on Wofford’s trio of great shooters. And the Terriers showed why that was necessary, making 9 of 20 of their 3-point attempts before finishing just 1 of 12 to conclude at 10 of 32 and 31 percent from downtown.

“Oh my god. Our scout guys did a great job of that,” guard Christian James said. “They ran us off screens every day. We prepared for it all week. Coaches did a great job of preparing the game plan. We just came on and fought hard.

“They have three great shooters. Magee, he’s tough. He’s very tough. They have a great ballclub and a lot of great plays to set themselves up. We just kept fighting and kept grinding.”

James wasn’t about to duplicate his offensive firepower of the first two games but did finish with 15 points, five rounds and three assists.

What Reynolds did in the second half was a bit what Matt Freeman was able to do in the first half, scoring 11 points in the first 20 minutes, including connecting on three 3-pointers.

“Proud of our guys. They hung in there until we got a little bit of a run there in the second half,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought Matt came in in the first half and gave us a big lift off the bench. And then what Miles did in the second half really flipped the game and momentum and got the crowd involved and everything else.”

OU begins the Battle 4 Atlantis, the three-day tournament in the Bahamas, taking on Florida at 11 a.m. Wednesday.