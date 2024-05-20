NORMAN — Oklahoma has already faced a legitimate challenge in these playoffs. In fact, Oregon gave the Sooners all they could handle in both the regional semifinals and finals. Late-game offense made the difference in Saturday's 6-3 win, but it was pitching that proved to be the difference in Sunday's 3-2 win. OU coach Patty Gasso made it clear that she's happy the Sooners have already faced adversity in the NCAA Tournament. That's a good thing, because the Sooners are likely to be tested yet again this weekend in the super regional. And the Sooners are likely going to need to answer a couple of questions that popped up against Oregon. The Sooners will host No. 15-seeded Florida State (46-14) after the Seminoles dispatched Auburn 5-1 on Sunday to advance. The two teams met in last year's Women's College World Series final, with the Sooners sweeping for a third-consecutive championship. This weekend, a berth for another WCWS is on the line. And the Seminoles could prove to be another challenge. Here's a look at two big questions the Sooners (52-6) will face as they fight to make it back to Oklahoma City:

Advertisement

Who starts at first base?

It's a problem the Sooners had to navigate last weekend. Cydney Sanders has been the go-to option since arriving last season, and she's started 51 games this year. The junior was red-hot at the plate to start the season — in early March, she had an eight-game stretch where she blasted eight home runs. She has 13 home runs this season, the third most on the team. She's also been walked 40 times, the second most behind Jayda Coleman's 46. However, since that stretch in early March, she's been a non-factor on offense. Since March 22, she has recorded just six hits in 49 at-bats for a batting average of 122%. During that stretch, she's been walked 17 times and struck out 13 times. She's one for nine at the plate since the start of the Big 12 Tournament. On the season, Sanders is batting .252% with an on-base percentage of .473% and a team-high 21 strikeouts. Gasso didn't ignore the problem last weekend. She started Alynah Torres in Sanders' spot in the quarterfinal game against Cleveland State, then inserted Torres for Sanders in the fifth inning of the regional final. But any decision Gasso makes presents a dilemma. Torres, who is batting .342% this season, has been a more consistent hitter than Sanders. She also has some explosiveness at the plate, blasting eight home runs. She's been the primary starter at second base, but she's shown her versatility at first base and even at catcher. But Sanders is a better option defensively at first base. She was also pivotal to the Sooners' title run last season. That includes offensively, when Sanders blasted a home run against the Seminoles to help the Sooners to a 3-1 win in the WCWS final that sealed the championship. Plus, moving Torres to first shifts Avery Hodge to second base. Hodge has had some good moments defensively this season in 21 starts, but she's only batting .274% this season with an on-base percentage of .373%. In summary, Torres at first base gives the Sooners more offense, but it inserts another struggling offensive option at second base. It could be an important sticking point this weekend against a high-powered Florida State offense. The Seminoles are fifth in runs per game (7.47) this season, putting the Sooners in a position where they may need to keep up on the scoreboard.

How do the Sooners handle the pitching staff?

The pitching staff has been a fun guessing game the last couple of weeks. The one constant has been Kelly Maxwell, who has started four of the last seven games. She's been phenomenal — in 17.1 postseason innings, she's given up just seven hits while giving up just three runs and striking out 17 batters. Behind Maxwell, it's been a toss up. Kierston Deal was the only pitcher outside of Maxwell to start a game at the Big 12 Tournament, and the sophomore played well. But she didn't see the field at all in the regional tournament. Nicole May only pitched 1.2 innings at the Big 12 Tournament, but she excelled out of the pen in the championship game against Texas. Then, she started both the Cleveland State game and the regional final game against Oregon. Against the Ducks, she gave up five hits but only surrendered one earn run. Then there's Karlie Keeney, who was the best pitcher in the regular-season finale series against the Cowgirls. But in the last six games, she's pitched just one inning. In the semifinal game against Oregon, Keeney came out of the pen for Maxwell but surrendered three hits and two runs without an out before the coaching staff reinserted Maxwell. Deal, May and Keeney have all had fantastic moments this season, but there hasn't been a clear pecking order behind Maxwell in recent weeks. Gasso attributes that to the Sooners; depth on the pitching staff. “It means that we’re all capable," Gasso said after Sunday's game. "So to have a group of pitchers that could come in at any time and get the job done — I’ll tell you that they don’t need to feel that pressure because this offense is saying we can handle it. Don’t think everything is on your shoulders. Like I said, Nicole was exceptional this weekend. Kelly, as well. KD is dying on the mound. Everyone is fighting to get on the mound somehow. We’re gonna need all those arms, without question.” It's going to be a pivotal question this weekend against a Florida State team that has scored as well as anybody in the country. Maxwell will almost certainly get the start on Thursday — and would likely get the start if the Sooners play an if-necessary game on Saturday — but that leaves Friday's game. Do the Sooners go with May as the experienced veteran? Do they lean on Deal? Does Keeney make an appearance? It could be the deciding factor.