Another year, another season full of accolades for Oklahoma.

Nine Sooners earned All-Big 12 Honors, the conference announced Wednesday, marking the most of any team. Kinzie Hansen and Jayda Coleman were unanimous selections to the All-Big 12 First Team, with Kelly Maxwell, Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito joining them. Rylie Boone, Kierston Deal, Ella Parker and Alynah Torres earned second-team honors. Kasidi Pickering and Parker were named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

In addition to earning first-team honors for the second time in her career, Hansen was also named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Hansen enjoyed another spectacular regular season behind the plate. The senior catcher committed just three errors in 214 innings — including zero in conference play — while throwing out five runners at a 35.7% caught-stealing rate. Offensively, Hansen leads the team in batting average (.415%) while recording 49 hits, 27 runs, eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 118 at-bats.

Jennings and Coleman both earned first-team honors for the fourth time. Coleman leads the team in runs scored (57), on-base percentage (.535%) and walks (43) while adding 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. Jennings batted .365% during the regular season to go with a team-high 19 home runs, 56 RBIs and 12 doubles.

Brito earned her first All-Big 12 selection after batting .405% with 16 home runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 50 RBIs.

Maxwell is no stranger to first-team honors, earning her fourth selection and first as a Sooner. She established herself as the team's ace, recording an ERA of 1.98 to go with 110 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .177% batting average.

The Sooners (46-6, 22-5 Big 12) take on the winner of Houston-Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+) at Hall of Fame Stadium for the Big 12 Tournament.

