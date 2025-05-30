OU Softball: Another Red River Rivalry matchup at the WCWS

It didn't take long for Oklahoma and Texas to find each other at the Women's College World Series. In fact, the two teams are quite familiar with playing the Red River Rivalry in Oklahoma City. The Sooners will clash with Texas at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the WCWS second round. The Longhorns coasted to a 3-0 win over Florida on Thursday, while late-game heroics from Ella Parker lifted the Sooners to a 4-3 win over Tennessee. Saturday's matchup will mark the 13th time the teams have faced each other at Devon Mark, and the seventh time in the Women's College World Series. The Sooners are 12-0 in those games, including sweeping the Longhorns in the championship series in 2022 and 2024. Here's an overview of another pivotal Red River Rivalry matchup in Oklahoma City:

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 2 p.m. CT Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City TV: ESPN on ABC Radio: 107.7 FM

TEXAS' POSTSEASON PATH

Austin Regional: 10-2W Eastern Illinois, 16-4W Michigan, 9-0W UCF Super Regional (vs. Clemson): 4-7L, 7-5W, 6-5W WCWS: 3-0W Florida — The Longhorns didn't score a ton, but they had no issues with six-seeded Florida. Texas ace Teagan Kavan completely shut down the Gators' offense, allowing just two hits and two walks through seven innings. Texas got a pair of home runs from Joley Mitchell and another one from Katie Stewart to keep the Gators at arms' length.

TEXAS OVERVIEW

Offense: 7.38 runs per game Defense: 2.95 runs per game Batting average: .357 Opponent batting average: .229 Home runs: 88 Walks: 220 On-base percentage: .434

PREVIOUS OU-TEXAS MATCHUP

Game 1, April 25: OU, 7-6W Game 2, April 26: OU, 7-2W Game 3, April 27: OU, 9-8W — The Sooners opened Game 1 with a 6-0 lead thanks to a solo home run from Gabbie Garcia and a grand slam from Ailana Agbayani. Texas rallied late, but an RBI double from Agbayani gave the Sooners a much-needed insurance run in the fifth. — It was an easy rout in Game 2 for the Sooners, who scored the first seven runs of the game. Garcia, Agbayani and Nelly McEnroe-Marinas each hit home runs. Kierston Deal was fantastic in the circle, allowing just four hits through seven innings. — Game 3 looked like a blowout as the Sooners scored eight unanswered runs through four innings, putting the game into run-rule territory. But the Longhorns rallied to score eight runs and tie it. The Sooners cycled through three pitchers before bringing Landry to close the game out, and a late sacrifice fly from Isabela Emerling made the difference.

BIG QUESTION