OU Softball: Assessing the roster as portal window closes

"Also, we'll have a nice mix of portal athletes, but we don't need a lot. I don't want to over-recruit on this freshman class and the next one that's coming in because they are both elite, young athletes that we need in this program."

“You will see movement and you will be happy with the movement that you’re seeing," Gasso told KREF earlier this month. :But, we don’t need a lot of moves, because we have a really solid group of blue collar athletes returning that are team first, and that's what I care about.

Combine that with the Sooners' incoming 2025 recruiting class — the top-ranked recruiting class in the country — and Gasso was content for Berzon to be the only addition.

The Sooners lost a total of four players to the NCAA Transfer Portal — Corri Hicks , Hannah Coor , Maya Bland and Kadey Lee McKay . They also lost Isabela Smith , Cydney Sanders and Landry to graduation, but the team didn't lose much at all in terms of production. The vast majority of starters and key contributors from an OU team that made it to the Women's College World Series semifinals is set to return next spring.

But Berzon ended up being the only addition for the Sooners, as they were more than content to largely stay pat with their current roster as the portal window closed Monday.

Gasso's tweet referred to former LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon , who committed to the Sooners on June 6. It's a huge addition for the Sooners, considering Berzon was Softball America's top-overall prospect in the transfer portal. She also fulfills a huge need as a veteran pitcher with the departure of Sam Landry .

However, it ended up being an intentionally quiet portal cycle for the Sooners.

Oklahoma fans were treated to an early "Go Boomer" tweet from softball head coach Patty Gasso , indicating the Sooners had added a player via the NCAA Transfer portal.

Compared to last offseason, this was a totally different ballgame. The Sooners' roster was gutted by players leaving via graduation and the transfer portal, forcing the coaching staff to largely remake things on the fly.

This time around, the Sooners entered from a position of strength. They return seven of their full-time starters from a team that was four wins away from another national championship, and essentially all of their production for an offense that ranked ninth in the country in scoring (7.44 runs per game). Kasidi Pickering and Ella Parker will be back to lead the offense as third-year players, while underclassmen like Gabbie Garcia, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Sydney Barker will be on the national radar after stellar seasons.

There also continues to be belief that the five incoming freshmen can contribute right away, and a couple of them may even push for immediate starting jobs.

That's an abundance of riches for Gasso and the coaching staff.

They entered the offseason with only a couple of questions. One of them centered around the pitching staff. Even with Berzon's addition, Landry's departure hurts. Landry finished with a 1.94 ERA and struck out 186 batters in 191.2 innings. She pitched 114 more innings than anyone else on the roster, and she pitched all but 2.2 innings in the four games at the WCWS.

But the Sooners found the best option to replace her. Berzon has a career ERA of 2.02 to go with 416 strikeouts, 409 hits and 140 earned runs in 486.1 innings. She's coming off a season where she posted a 2.46 ERA and a .228 opponent batting average, landing on the All-SEC Second Team.

There will still be the question about whether the Sooners have a true certified ace. The WCWS was filled with ace pitchers like NiJaree Canady, Karlyn Pickens and Teagan Kavan who carried their teams through the postseason. The Sooners also need better depth on the pitching staff. But there continues to be belief that Bordi, Parker, Zache and Lowry will be ready for big roles, even as underclassmen.

The other questions are small. Catcher will be an interesting spot. Isabela Emerling will be a senior next season and started 56 games last year. Emerling blasted 12 home runs — including one against Oregon at the WCWS — but she was inconsistent at best offensively, recording a .212 batting average. She also struggled at times to command the infield. Had she not entered the portal, Hicks would've been a realistic starting option next season.

But Kendall Wells was one of the biggest prospects in the 2025 class. Don't be surprised if she is the Sooners' starting catcher on day one, even as a true freshman.

It'll be interesting to see how the Sooners navigate replacing Sanders at first base. Barker, who emerged late in the year and earned the starting nod in the outfield, is a natural first baseman and is an easy replacement, but the Sooners will have other options to try.

But these are all small things. The Sooners finished with a 52-9 record, were one of the final three teams standing, and will now head into next season with another year of experience and a huge amount of continuity. They will be a championship favorite again.

Their biggest competition — both in this year's portal cycle and next season — will be Texas Tech, who brought in a huge portal haul filled with marque players. The Red Raiders beat the Sooners in the WCWS semifinals, nearly knocked off Texas in the championship series and will likely be the favorites next season. Oh, and Canady is coming back.

But make no mistake. The Sooners are in excellent position, and Berzon's addition was the main question they needed to solve.

