'They live for what's coming': OU softball gearing up for postseason run
NORMAN, Okla. — It’s the time of the year the Oklahoma softball team is always waiting on.
Postseason.
The Sooners' quest for third consecutive national championship gears up on Friday, as they take on Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals at 1 p.m. in Oklahoma City. The top-seeded Sooners received a bye in the quarterfinals and will matchup with the Cyclones, who defeated Baylor 8-1 on Thursday.
Gasso and the Sooners are anxious to get started.
“They live for what’s coming, and they’ll tell you that in August,” OU coach Patty Gasso said during her media availability on Wednesday. “They’ve had to wait a long time to get here and their energy will be ready. I mean, they’re amped. They love this time of the season.”
The Sooners have plenty of reasons to feel confident.
They spent nearly every week of the regular season ranked No. 1, posting a 49-1 overall record and a perfect 18-0 record in conference play. The Sooners ended the regular season with a sweep at Oklahoma State, which included a seventh-inning rally in Game 2.
“I think they really enjoyed being out at Stillwater,” Gasso said. “Whether it’s hostile or for you, they just like environment. And they thrive in it, so I think finishing at Oklahoma State should really help us as we go forward.”
They’re also playing at a familiar venue this weekend in Hall of Fame Stadium, which Gasso referred to as a “second home.”
However, the Sooners aren’t getting ahead of themselves. They lost in the tournament finals last season against Oklahoma State.
When asked about where the team can improve, Gasso pointed to the Sooners’ short game on offense.
“I liked how we brought that to the table against Oklahoma State,” Gasso said. “I think it really energized the team. So I think a little better base running, short game, more executing the calling card is something I wanna see a little more of. It’s just sometimes I’m not brave enough to call it cause I’m like, ‘What am I doing?’ I (could) get her thrown out and then we hit a home run. I play those games in my head.
“All phases are really good. This team, these players are really hard on themselves. They need to give themselves a little more grace and understanding that you’re not going to get a hit every at-bat. But their expectations are through the roof.”
Notes
* Sooners taking it ‘slow’ with Kinzie Hansen: The All-Big 12 First Team selection did not play the final two games against Oklahoma State last weekend after a pitch hit her hand in Game 1.
Gasso gave an update on Hansen’s status for this weekend, saying the Sooners aren’t going to push her to be ready.
“Trying to give her rest and certainly don’t want to use her unnecessarily or even in practice,” Gasso said. “Don’t want to hurt anything more. It feels good. She took swings today. It’s a good start.”
If Hansen misses any time, Haley Lee will likely take her place at catcher.
* Sooners feeling confident in freshman pitcher Kierston Deal: While the Sooners scored four much-needed runs to start the rally against Oklahoma State in Game 2, it was Deal who helped shut out the Cowgirls in the bottom of the frame to seal the comeback.
Gasso said Deal’s performance and composure is a sign the Sooners could count on her in the postseason, if needed.
“She’s on a staff that has some really elite pitching,” Gasso said. “She’s learning and taking this in stride, getting the opportunities when she can and making the best of them. In a big moment like that, it was really outstanding to see her throwing it. She wants more. She’s hungry. You can feel it already. She’s not asking, but her look at me is like, when are you going to give me the ball again?
“Confidence-wise, for her and the team, to say we’ve got a fourth pitcher that can come in and help us, it was a big moment.”