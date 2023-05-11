NORMAN, Okla. — It’s the time of the year the Oklahoma softball team is always waiting on.

Postseason.

The Sooners' quest for third consecutive national championship gears up on Friday, as they take on Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals at 1 p.m. in Oklahoma City. The top-seeded Sooners received a bye in the quarterfinals and will matchup with the Cyclones, who defeated Baylor 8-1 on Thursday.

Gasso and the Sooners are anxious to get started.

“They live for what’s coming, and they’ll tell you that in August,” OU coach Patty Gasso said during her media availability on Wednesday. “They’ve had to wait a long time to get here and their energy will be ready. I mean, they’re amped. They love this time of the season.”

The Sooners have plenty of reasons to feel confident.

They spent nearly every week of the regular season ranked No. 1, posting a 49-1 overall record and a perfect 18-0 record in conference play. The Sooners ended the regular season with a sweep at Oklahoma State, which included a seventh-inning rally in Game 2.

“I think they really enjoyed being out at Stillwater,” Gasso said. “Whether it’s hostile or for you, they just like environment. And they thrive in it, so I think finishing at Oklahoma State should really help us as we go forward.”

They’re also playing at a familiar venue this weekend in Hall of Fame Stadium, which Gasso referred to as a “second home.”

However, the Sooners aren’t getting ahead of themselves. They lost in the tournament finals last season against Oklahoma State.

When asked about where the team can improve, Gasso pointed to the Sooners’ short game on offense.

“​​I liked how we brought that to the table against Oklahoma State,” Gasso said. “I think it really energized the team. So I think a little better base running, short game, more executing the calling card is something I wanna see a little more of. It’s just sometimes I’m not brave enough to call it cause I’m like, ‘What am I doing?’ I (could) get her thrown out and then we hit a home run. I play those games in my head.

“All phases are really good. This team, these players are really hard on themselves. They need to give themselves a little more grace and understanding that you’re not going to get a hit every at-bat. But their expectations are through the roof.”