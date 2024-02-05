OU softball notepad: Tiare Jennings getting her chance at shortstop
NORMAN — Oklahoma softball has so many returning players from last year's national championship team, there aren't a ton of unknowns heading into the 2024 season.
However, there has been one floating question heading into Thursday's opening day: who will replace Grace Lyons at shortstop?
It's a big question. Lyons — now Grace Turk, who married former OU punter Michael Turk after last season — spent the last five seasons as the Sooners' standout starter at shortstop. In particular, Lyons and the combination of Tiare Jennings at second base and Alyssa Brito at third base proved to be a lethal combination against opposing offenses the last two seasons.
The Sooners rotated several players at shortstop during the fall schedule, including Jennings and Brito. According to OU coach Patty Gasso, it'll be Jennings at shortstop when the Sooners open the season at the Puerto Vallarta College Classic on Thursday.
"Right now, I think Tiare is going to be working over at shortstop," Gasso said during media day on Monday. "Alyssa Brito is so good at third, it's hard to move her out of there and her experience is something else."
It's a natural fit for Jennings, who primarily played shortstop during her career prior to arriving at OU. It's also a seamless transition for Brito.
"I played third next to her (at shortstop) in travel ball," Brito said. "... So it's kind of just going back to the olden days, and we already have a really good feel together and she constantly talks to me and we're on the same page at all times. So it's been really fun again just to be right next to her."
Gasso also announced that Cydney Sanders will reclaim her spot at first base. So then the question becomes, who replaces Jennings at second base?
"I've got three vying over at second — that's Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio and Alynah Torres," Gasso said. "But Alynah Torres can do a lot of things. Avery can also play shortstop. (Lilio) can also play the outfield, so there's opportunities for all of them.
"Jayda Coleman's in (centerfield). Kinzie Hansen (is) behind the plate, Riley Ludlam is a nice backup there. The outfield is still fighting. I mean, there's really good hitters. Our freshman, Ella Parker, she's not playing first. It'll be Cyd Sanders at first, but Ella Parker's gotta be in this lineup, so that's one thing that I'm certain. Kassidy Pickering is a big-time hitter as well, and now you've got Hannah Coor who had a great fall, and Rylie Boone, who is the starter of everything (in left field)."
It sounds like Gasso has a lot of options. Either way, a lot of players will see the field to open the season.
"there's gonna be a lot of movement this first weekend," Gasso said. "We've gotta get everybody opportunities to see how they handle. But likely, the opportunity is going to be the matchup that fits them from the opponent offensively. I can really put anybody in at any time, so I'm really gonna unload the bench as much as I can throughout each game."
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas to redshirt
Gasso bragged about the incoming freshman class, and a lot of them will see the field, particularly early.
However, as of now, the Sooners do plan on utilizing only one redshirt.
"We’ve got Nelly McEnroe-Marinas — a freshman out of Hawaii who just had surgery. She’s going to be redshirting," Gasso said. "... Right now that’s the only redshirt that we have.”
Gasso updates Hannah Coor's status
The promising redshirt sophomore missed much of last season after sustaining a back injury.
Coor was able to make some big strides during the offseason and made some highlight plays at the plate during fall ball. However, Gasso has made it clear that the back issues are still there for Coor.
This season, it's going to be about pain management.
“She works really hard," Gasso said. "She’s got impingements on her lower back. That’s very painful. Some days it’s okay, some days it isn’t. But she’s trying to fight through it. And through that, she had the best fall — one of the best of anyone on our team. So can she maintain that.
"Can we handle the pain? What can we do to help her? It’s something that there’s really no solution to. So she’s having to deal with a lot of pain and it’s just wearing on her psyche a little bit. But if we can keep her steady she’s going to be a big help to us as well.”
Gasso discusses Love's Field
While the Sooners open the season on Thursday, they won't play their first games at Love's Field — their new stadium — until March 1 at the OU Tournament.
Gasso took a tour of the new stadium on Monday prior to media day.
"I hadn't seen it in a couple of months," Gasso said. "And I actually went with Jenny Love. And her and I were both enjoying it together. And there are things that I did not know were happening so we got down onto the actual field and I’m looking up at the (scoreboard)… That was Joe Castiglione’s idea to create the outline of Oklahoma and I’m like, 'OK, that sounds kind of corny. But when I see it I’m like, 'That is awesome.' I think it’s the coolest thing. So I got to see the Love's family, their logo up there.
"I was standing on the field right by home plate and looking out into the outfield, and they have grandstands on top of the walkway. I didn’t know that, so they just added another 500-600 seats. Now I’m standing and going 'Oh my, it’s grand.' It is grand. I’m trying to explain to our team, and they are just going nuts. They’re dying to see it. I got to see what their lockers look like. We’re not able to go in it. We’re going to play on it but not able to go in it quite yet because there’s still a lot to do. By probably mid-April, it should be completely done."
Last month, Joe Castiglione indicated that construction crews are working "feverishly" to meet the "functional occupancy" of March 1.