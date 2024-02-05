NORMAN — Oklahoma softball has so many returning players from last year's national championship team, there aren't a ton of unknowns heading into the 2024 season.

However, there has been one floating question heading into Thursday's opening day: who will replace Grace Lyons at shortstop?

It's a big question. Lyons — now Grace Turk, who married former OU punter Michael Turk after last season — spent the last five seasons as the Sooners' standout starter at shortstop. In particular, Lyons and the combination of Tiare Jennings at second base and Alyssa Brito at third base proved to be a lethal combination against opposing offenses the last two seasons.

The Sooners rotated several players at shortstop during the fall schedule, including Jennings and Brito. According to OU coach Patty Gasso, it'll be Jennings at shortstop when the Sooners open the season at the Puerto Vallarta College Classic on Thursday.

"Right now, I think Tiare is going to be working over at shortstop," Gasso said during media day on Monday. "Alyssa Brito is so good at third, it's hard to move her out of there and her experience is something else."

It's a natural fit for Jennings, who primarily played shortstop during her career prior to arriving at OU. It's also a seamless transition for Brito.

"I played third next to her (at shortstop) in travel ball," Brito said. "... So it's kind of just going back to the olden days, and we already have a really good feel together and she constantly talks to me and we're on the same page at all times. So it's been really fun again just to be right next to her."

Gasso also announced that Cydney Sanders will reclaim her spot at first base. So then the question becomes, who replaces Jennings at second base?

"I've got three vying over at second — that's Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio and Alynah Torres," Gasso said. "But Alynah Torres can do a lot of things. Avery can also play shortstop. (Lilio) can also play the outfield, so there's opportunities for all of them.

"Jayda Coleman's in (centerfield). Kinzie Hansen (is) behind the plate, Riley Ludlam is a nice backup there. The outfield is still fighting. I mean, there's really good hitters. Our freshman, Ella Parker, she's not playing first. It'll be Cyd Sanders at first, but Ella Parker's gotta be in this lineup, so that's one thing that I'm certain. Kassidy Pickering is a big-time hitter as well, and now you've got Hannah Coor who had a great fall, and Riley Boone, who is the starter of everything (in left field)."

It sounds like Gasso has a lot of options. Either way, a lot of players will see the field to open the season.

"there's gonna be a lot of movement this first weekend," Gasso said. "We've gotta get everybody opportunities to see how they handle. But likely, the opportunity is going to be the matchup that fits them from the opponent offensively. I can really put anybody in at any time, so I'm really gonna unload the bench as much as I can throughout each game."