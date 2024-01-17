The three-time defending national champions were the unanimous favorite to win the conference, as voted on by league coaches, getting nine of nine possible votes, as coaches are not permitted to select their own team. This marked the third straight season that the Sooners were the unanimous selection to win the Big 12.

In what has become arguably the most dominant stretch for one team in any sport, Oklahoma softball has risen to an echelon of its own over the past decade and shows no signs of faltering anytime soon.

For the 12th consecutive season and the 15th time in the last 16 seasons, Patty Gasso and the Sooners are the preseason favorites to win the Big 12 crown.

Coach Gasso has a wealth of production and experience returning from last year's team, which finished 61-1 (.984), the best record by winning percentage for any team in history, and is still riding an active NCAA-record 53-game winning streak.

The group of seniors (and super seniors) that will graduate in 2024 includes Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Rylie Boone, and Nicole May, all of whom have been around for each of the last three title runs. In fact, since that group came together in Norman in 2021, OU boasts a record of 176-8 (.957).

Now, they'll try to do what no team has done before them and secure a fourth-straight championship. In doing so, they would leave college softball having never known what it was like to not be the best.

Oklahoma will have to navigate a tough conference again this season, with several teams capable of making a trip to Oklahoma City in June.

Texas returns a host of young talent from last year's team that fell short of a Women's College World Series bid in the Knoxville Super Regional and came in second in the poll, beating out Oklahoma State who comes in third after their fourth-consecutive trip to the WCWS.

Big 12 newcomer UCF comes in fifth in the poll, making them the highest-placed of a trio of new faces in the league. Texas Tech is No. 6 on the list while BYU edged out Kansas for the No. 7 spot by a single vote. Iowa State and Houston were ninth and 10th, respectively.