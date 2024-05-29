Everybody knows what's at stake for Oklahoma in this year's Women's College World Series. The two-seeded Sooners arrive at Devon Park later this week as the tentative favorite to win a fourth-consecutive championship. It's also the final time for this tight-knit group of seniors to play together. But the Sooners (54-6) likely face an immediate test against tenth-seeded Duke (52-7), a team they narrowly defeated 3-0 back in February. The Blue Devils, making their first ever WCWS appearance, advanced after a three-game slugfest at seven-seeded Missouri in the Super Regional. The Sooners' first-round matchup begins at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be broadcast on ESPN+. As the Sooners prepare for yet another WCWS run, Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton breakdown every angle of the matchup with Duke:

NUMBERS TO KNOW

Jesse: 111 That's the number of walks that Duke's pitching staff has allowed this season. That ranks 49th nationally, and eighth among Power Five schools. Duke's top two pitchers, Jala Wright and Cassidy Curd, have allowed just 77 walks in 272.2 combined innings. That's especially important, considering how effective the Sooners' offense has been with getting on base. They've walked 314 times (5.2 per game) this season, the most in the country and 33 more times than any other team. The Sooners' offense has relied heavily on walks this season, but a few teams have been effective at limiting those opportunities. That was especially true at Texas, when the Sooners were walked just three total times in the two losses in Austin. Combine that with Duke's stingy defense — the Blue Devils' 1.55 ERA ranks third nationally — and the Sooners are going to have to work hard to generate offense.

Bryan: 4 When these two teams' first meeting back in February, the Sooners took down Duke in a 3-0 ball game that was tight down to the wire with Duke having the bases loaded with one out in their final chance to tie the game. As it turns out, that three-run loss represents the largest margin of defeat that Duke has suffered all season long. In fact, the Blue Devil's seven losses on the year have come by a combined 11 runs and just eight combined runs since their season-opening loss to OU. So, is Duke a team that likes to play close games and has a knack for winning those sorts of contests? Well, not exactly. The Blue Devils have gone 20-7 in games that were decided by three or less runs, and, obviously, a perfect 32-0 in games that were decided by more than three runs. So, how does the number "4" tie in? When taking a look at Duke's season, there are just 20 games in which the Blue Devils were held to four runs or less. Their record in those games? 13-7. Conversely, Oklahoma has held opponents to four runs or less in 52 games this season and is 50-2 in those games. Hold Duke to four runs or less, and the Sooners are in the win column.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: OKLAHOMA

Jesse: Jayda Coleman, CF Of course, the superstar senior is always a player to watch. But she will be especially crucial in this game. The Sooners' leadoff hitter has been remarkably consistent this season. In addition to her .394 batting average and 12 home runs, she leads the team in walks (50) and on-base percentage (.532). She's been the Sooners' most effective player at getting on base, and that's going to be crucial against a Duke team that limits scoring options. Her defense is also going to be needed against a Duke offense that's hit 65 home runs this season and ranks 12th nationally in batting average (.326) and 20th in slugging percentage (.516). Coleman's two-way ability will need to be fully on display in this one.

Bryan: Kelly Maxwell, LHP Oklahoma State transfer Kelly Maxwell made her debut for the Sooners on February 8, 2024, against Duke and it's almost a certainty that that's who we will see in the circle on Thursday night as well. In her first collision with the Blue Devils, Maxwell went 5.0 IP, allowing just one hit and one walk with a pair of strikeouts before giving way to Karlie Keeney, who came in to close out the game, allowing two hits and another walk in 2.0 IP of work. Maxwell is the undisputed ace for Oklahoma right now, and even when she doesn't have her best stuff, OU seems to play well behind her. Since the end of the regular season, Maxwell has gone 22.1 IP with 11 hits, six earned runs, 22 strikeouts and 11 walks. Before giving up four hits and three earned runs in five innings against Florida State last week, she was on a blistering pace. In all, Maxwell (20-2) is holding opponents to a .172 batting average and is giving up less than two runs per game. If she can give the Sooners five good innings on Thursday, you've got to feel good about their chances to advance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUKE

Jesse: Jala Wright, RHP The Blue Devils would be silly not to throw their ace against the Sooners. Wright has been one of the best pitchers in softball this season. She has a 19-2 record this in the circle, and her 1.28 ERA is tied for seventh-best nationally to go with just 97 hits allowed, 28 earned runs and 187 strikeouts in 153.1 innings. She's also allowed just seven home runs, forcing opposing batters to put the ball in play. She was just as good in conference play, recording an ERA of .167 in 75.1 innings. The Sooners briefly faced her earlier this season, logging two hits with zero runs in 1.0 innings. They are likely to see her again on Thursday, and they'll need to find ways to go at the senior ace.

Bryan: Claire Davidson, OF During our latest episode of the Oklahoma Drill podcast, I said that Duke's batting rotation wasn't chock-full of .400 batters and home runs sluggers. However, what I failed to mention is that they do have one player who fits both of those descriptions. Reigning ACC Player of the Year, Claire Davidson, is one of the best hitters in college softball this season, and she paces the Blue Devils' offense in a host of categories. Davidson is batting .439 (9th nationally) entering this week but also posts incredible numbers in slugging (.884, 7th nationally) and on-base percentage (.536, 9th nationally). That puts Davidson at first (BA), second (SLG), and third (OB%), among players remaining in the WCWS field, respectively. She went 0-for-2 against Oklahoma to begin the year, but I would expect a better showing from her this time around.

WHY OKLAHOMA WILL WIN

Jesse: While the Blue Devils' pitching staff has been top notch, they haven't faced many offenses like the Sooners. Plus, the Sooners have proven they can find just enough timely hits against the Blue Devils when they need them. Duke’s offense has been good this season but, again, they haven’t faced many pitching staff’s like Oklahoma. The Sooners shut them out back in February, and it’ll likely be Kelly Maxwell in the circle. The Sooners should be able to find just enough cracks in Duke’s defense while limiting a good-but-not-great offense.

Bryan: Simply put, Oklahoma is the better team. While these two squads are very comparable when you put their stats next to one another, the Sooners are marginally better almost across the board, with the exception of ERA, where Duke has a slight edge. The Sooners' offense is better than anything Duke faced in ACC play or the NCAA Tournament to this point, and Oklahoma's pitching staff is light years ahead of anything the Blue Devils saw in conference play. Plus, Oklahoma's been here. This group of seniors is making their fourth trip to the WCWS this week, while it's the first-ever trip for Duke. The moment won't be too big for OU, and that business-like mentality gives them an edge in a game that will be decided in the margins.

WHY DUKE WILL WIN

Jesse: The Blue Devils have certainly made strides since that February meeting against OU. Their pitching staff has been as good as any team’s, and they have two pitchers who are uniquely equipped to make OU’s offense work hard. If the Sooners can’t sustain consistent offense against Wright, that cracks the door open for Duke’s offense. The Blue Devils have proven they can win in a variety of ways — they can use explosive offense or double down on their pitching staff. It took a knock-down, drag-out effort to beat Missouri in a three-game series where both teams scored a combined for 20 runs. There’s not likely to be a ton of runs scored on Thursday. If Duke can get just a couple more timely hits than the Sooners, they can win.

Bryan: Duke makes a living by making opponents earn every single run that is scored, and when Oklahoma's offense has gone cold at the plate this season, it's been problematic. Duke has allowed 108 runs all season, and 88 of them have been earned. Compare that to Oklahoma, who's allowed 107 total and 98 earned, and it's easy to see why both of these teams carry less than 10 losses into the contest. Jala Wright and Cassidy Curd give Duke two legitimate aces in the circle that could give OU issues. If they can get Oklahoma off-balance at the plate and the Blue Devils' seventh-ranked scoring offense can build a lead, it could prove insurmountable. Texas and Oklahoma State wrote the blueprint to beat Oklahoma. Now, it's just a matter of whether that can be replicated in the postseason — which we have yet to see done.

PREDICTION

Jesse: Oklahoma wins in a close one, 4-2 Bryan: Oklahoma wins, 4-1