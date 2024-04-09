That proved to be enough for the Sooners to stroll to a 7-0 victory at Wichita State on Tuesday.

OU took a 3-0 lead over Wichita State into the bottom of the frame then added four more runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach early.

After Jayda Coleman started the top of the first with a leadoff walk, she advanced to second base on a passed ball. That's when Brito hit a double to the left field wall, which scored Coleman

If there was any question about whether Oklahoma would bounce back from last weekend's loss to Texas, Alyssa Brito helped silence them quickly.

— Once the Sooners snagged a 7-0 lead, OU coach Patty Gasso quickly unloaded her bench. 14 different players logged a plate appearance, and Brito and Jennings were the only starters who played all five innings.

— It's important to note that the Sooners' offense was essentially non-existent after the second inning. They recorded four hits as a team in the first two innings, and looked poised for an easy run-rule win, but only had five hits the rest of the way. That, of course, includes zero runs over the final five innings.

They aren't likely to face much opposition later this week against a BYU team that has an ERA of 8.2 in conference play and has given up more runs than anyone in the Big 12. But the Sooners' offense, which scored just seven runs in three games against Texas, will be something to monitor.

— Kierston Deal, who didn't start any game at Texas, got the call in the circle. She logged nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings and retired 16 of the 18 batters she faced.

Karlie Keeney, who pitched just one inning against Texas, finished it out.

— Kinzie Hansen was plenty efficient at the plate, going two for two (both doubles) with three RBIs. Brito added two doubles and two RBIs.

— Avery Hodge made her 15th start of the season, getting the nod at second base. Alynah Torres logged two at-bats as a pinch hitter.

— OU extends its winning streak to 41 consecutive wins over Wichita State. The Shockers' last win over the Sooners came in 1990.

— Up next: It's a quick turnaround for the Sooners, who host BYU in a three-game series. The first game is set for 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN+) followed by games at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.