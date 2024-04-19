"We're moving in the right direction," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "I can feel that. Some things are starting to become al little bit easier, less pressed. Still got some things to work on. They all agree with that, I assume. Defense, outstanding. Pitching, outstanding. Everything's there. For us, it's more like timely hitting and those big clutch moments."

With bases loaded, Jayda Coleman delivered a walk-off single to score Quincee Lilio and secure an 8-0 run-rule win over the Cougars at Love's Field.

After Jayda Coleman 's leadoff walk and Kinzie Hansen 's single, Torres blasted a three-run home run to left field to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead in the first inning. That trend continued, as the Sooners added three runs over the next four innings to take a 6-0 lead into the sixth.

NORMAN — After some slow starts against Texas and BYU, Oklahoma came out much differently on Friday against Houston.

— Torres was everywhere for the Sooners. She scored in the third inning after Cydney Sanders grounded out, then she reached on a fielder's chose as part of a two-run frame in the fourth.

"I was just keeping it simple, honestly," Torres said. "I was thinking pass-the-bat mentality, knowing whoever's in front of me or behind me has my back. Just letting go and being free, swinging the bat and swinging at strikes."

— Kelly Maxwell once again got the start and delivered, as usual. She pitched the first five innings, surrendering just two hits and walking three batters while recording five strikeouts.

Karlie Keeney pitched one inning, surrendering one hit.

"Confident. Sharp. Attacking," Gasso said of Maxwell. "She’ll throw three straight balls and then throw three straight strikes and I’m like, could we have done that a little bit easier? But she’s confident and you can feel it. She’s turned a big corner and she’s turned it for a while now and that’s the connection she has with Coach Rocha. And there’s just different demeanor and a confidence. She’s very very confident on the mound right now.

"And I wanted to give Karlie Keeney an opportunity to get some work in because she’s really been grinding in the bullpen and yeah. It looked good. It looked good from Kelly. Maybe not as sharp as she normally is. She gave up three walks, but that’s a good hitting team just like BYU. So if you can shut teams down like that you’re doing something really well."

Now the focus will be on the rest of the weekend. Maxwell has pitched both games one and three the past two weekends. Nicole May will presumably get the start on Saturday, but the Sooners are surely hoping they'll be able to throw Kierston Deal on Sunday to give her more time in the circle and give Maxwell some much-needed rest.

— After recording two hits against the Cougars, Tiare Jennings is now tied with Kristen Vesely for the fourth-most hits by any player in program history.

— Riley Ludlam got the start as the designated hitter over Ella Parker. She went two for three at the plate, including a single in the third that loaded the bases and helped Torres find home on the next at-bat.

"Riley Ludlam has been something special, really," Gasso said.

— Up next: The Sooners go for the series win at 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).