On the individual awards, Sooner players received four of the five. Outfielder Jayda Coleman was named as the Big 12 Player of the Year, Jordy Bahl was named Pitcher of the Year, Grace Lyons was named Defender of the Year and Patty Gasso was named Co-Coach of the Year.

Seven Sooners were named to the All-Big 12 First Team, including Haley Lee, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen, Nicole May, Coleman, Lyons and Bahl. Alex Storako was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Coleman marks the fourth Sooner in a row to win conference player of the year. She leads the Big 12 in on-base percentage (.566), runs per game (1.10) and slugging percentage (.820). She also leads the top-ranked Sooners in batting average (.439) and runs (55), and she's tied for first in hits (61) and home runs (13).

Lyons recorded 42 putouts and 59 assists and helped turn nine double plays. She committed just three errors.

Bahl posted a ERA of .70 during conference play, marking the lowest of any qualified pitcher, surrendering just four runs in 18 games. She also allowed a batting average of .130 to opposing hitters, the lowest mark in the Big 12.

The Sooners clinched the Big 12 regular season title for the 11th-consecutive season under Gasso, who has won 15 during her OU tenure. The Sooners are also just seven games away from setting an NCAA record for longest winning streak (47).

The Sooners return to action this weekend during the Big 12 Tournament at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. They will face off between the winner of Baylor and Iowa State at 1 p.m. Friday in the tournament semifinals.