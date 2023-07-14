Former Liberty pitcher Karlie Keeney announced in an Instagram post that she is transferring to the Sooners.

Keeney, who will be a senior in 2024, was Liberty's leading pitcher in 2023. The Kentucky native pitched 261.2 innings last season, posting a 27-12 record on the mound to with 153 strikeouts, 76 earned runs, 227 hits allowed and an ERA of 2.61. She limited opposing players to a batting average of .229.

Keeney played a key role in leading Liberty to a 40-22 record in 2023, which included an appearance in the NCAA Los Angeles Regional final. Liberty defeated then-No. 2 UCLA at the regional.

Keeney becomes the third transfer player overall and second pitcher to commit to the Sooners during the offseason, joining Wisconsin pitcher Paytn Monticelli and Furman catcher Riley Ludlam. The addition of Keeney adds even more depth to the Sooners' pitching staff, particularly with the departures of Jordy Bahl and Alex Storako.