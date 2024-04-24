NORMAN — If anybody knows how to deal with pressure, it's Oklahoma.

The Sooners are no stranger to outside expectations. They've won three consecutive national championships and six since 2013. It's been no different this season, as the Sooners have racked up a 42-4 overall record and are again the favorites to win a fourth-straight title, something that's never been done before in college softball.

But as the Sooners have faced a few ups and downs — by their sky-high standards — in recent weeks, OU coach Patty Gasso has sensed her players, particularly the seniors, putting pressure on themselves to be perfect. That's been a key point of emphasis as the Sooners head into the final games of the regular season.

"We talk a lot about it," Gasso said during Tuesday's availability. "Let’s be absolutely honest — and I try not to talk about this a lot — but this is the most decorated and most elite senior class softball has ever seen, in my opinion, for what they’ve done. I don’t think we’ve ever seen it like this before, especially in this day and age. It’s a little bit different. The expectation of can you do it every year, do it every year? And we do it every year and go about our business. Well, do it again? OK, we’ll do it again.

"Is this really realistic? We’ve made it realistic. The demand and expectation is really out of this world. It’s trying to keep them grounded. The outside world doesn’t really know what’s going on in here. We have to understand what’s real and what’s truth. This is hard, very hard. I think that’s the burden we’ve been carrying for a little bit. If we can get some of that weight off their shoulders and really free them up, I think we’re going to see us be our best at the right time."

With just two more weekends remaining in the regular season, the right time to be at their best is now.

The Sooners head out this weekend for the final road trip of the year at UCF (26-18, 10-11 Big 12) before returning home for a highly-anticipated series against No. 4-ranked Oklahoma State to wrap up the year.