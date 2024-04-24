OU softball: Sooners looking for 'consistency' as postseason nears
NORMAN — If anybody knows how to deal with pressure, it's Oklahoma.
The Sooners are no stranger to outside expectations. They've won three consecutive national championships and six since 2013. It's been no different this season, as the Sooners have racked up a 42-4 overall record and are again the favorites to win a fourth-straight title, something that's never been done before in college softball.
But as the Sooners have faced a few ups and downs — by their sky-high standards — in recent weeks, OU coach Patty Gasso has sensed her players, particularly the seniors, putting pressure on themselves to be perfect. That's been a key point of emphasis as the Sooners head into the final games of the regular season.
"We talk a lot about it," Gasso said during Tuesday's availability. "Let’s be absolutely honest — and I try not to talk about this a lot — but this is the most decorated and most elite senior class softball has ever seen, in my opinion, for what they’ve done. I don’t think we’ve ever seen it like this before, especially in this day and age. It’s a little bit different. The expectation of can you do it every year, do it every year? And we do it every year and go about our business. Well, do it again? OK, we’ll do it again.
"Is this really realistic? We’ve made it realistic. The demand and expectation is really out of this world. It’s trying to keep them grounded. The outside world doesn’t really know what’s going on in here. We have to understand what’s real and what’s truth. This is hard, very hard. I think that’s the burden we’ve been carrying for a little bit. If we can get some of that weight off their shoulders and really free them up, I think we’re going to see us be our best at the right time."
With just two more weekends remaining in the regular season, the right time to be at their best is now.
The Sooners head out this weekend for the final road trip of the year at UCF (26-18, 10-11 Big 12) before returning home for a highly-anticipated series against No. 4-ranked Oklahoma State to wrap up the year.
|Day
|Time
|Streaming
|
Friday
|
5 p.m. CT
|
ESPN+
|
Saturday
|
1 p.m. CT
|
ESPN+
|
Sunday
|
10 a.m. CT
|
ESPN+
After some uneven performances at Texas and against BYU, the Sooners bounced back last weekend with a sweep over Houston. The Sooners got some solid outings from Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May and Kierston Deal in the circle as they outscored the Cougars 23-2 across the three games.
But these last two weekends loom large. The Sooners are atop the Big 12 standings with an 18-3 record, but they hold just a one-game lead over Texas. Oklahoma State isn't far behind with a 16-5 record. The Sooners can't afford any more slip-ups like they had against BYU.
There's one word that comes to mind for Gasso.
"I think we just want consistency," Gasso said. "We’re able to win games. We’re winning a lot of games. We’re still in charge of our own destiny... I think it’s (having) zero regrets as we go through this and finish it. And look out for your teammates. Communicate with your teammates. Check on your teammates.
"Sometimes we get lost in what we’re doing here and the expectations are grand and it sometimes can get just really tiring. And they’ve been doing it now for their fourth year in a row and it’s hard to outdo yourself year after year. And that’s something that we really want to just put on the back burner. Forget that. Just stay in the moment."
No team knows how to peak just in time for the postseason like the Sooners. Now, it's about seizing the opportunity and blocking out the outside noise.
“As frustrated as I might sound or we might sound, we are still deciding our own destiny here, right?" Gasso said. "I love the idea that our last weekend will be at home. It’s gonna be huge. I know it’s gonna be a hot-ticket item in town. And it’s a real big chance for the Sooners to step up and say we own this stadium. I want to see them bow up. This weekend is gonna be a great weekend for that because this is not gonna be easy by any means.
"I think the next two weeks are really gonna tell us a big story.”
