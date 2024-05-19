NORMAN — Oregon made one thing clear on Sunday.

If the Sooners wanted to advance to next weekend's super regionals, they were going to have to earn it. That was particularly evident given the way the Sooners started the game.

The Sooners — who batted first as the visiting team — took an early 1-0 lead after Kasidi Pickering scored on Jayda Coleman on a sacrifice fly. In the next inning, Coleman hit a double that scored Avery Hodge to push the lead to two runs.

But the Ducks had an answer in the third inning. Tehya Bird hit a solo home run and Emma Kauf hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2, ensuring the Sooners would be in a rock fight.

Tiare Jennings, who was excellent in the Sooners' win over Oregon on Saturday, broke the tie in the fourth inning with an RBI single that scored Coleman.

It wasn't the most explosive offensive game, as the Sooners again found themselves in a battle with the Ducks. But Jennings' hit made the difference, as the Sooners outlasted the Ducks for a 3-2 win at Love's Field.

The win advances the Sooners to Super Regionals for the 14th-straight year.

"It was just a really hard fought, very hot, very hard-fought game," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "(I'm) proud of this group and the fact that we’re getting to a super regional is not easy. It’s not easy. And now that it’s over I can tell you that I really was not comfortable with Oregon being here because I know what (Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi) does with that team and they’re always like that underdog, we’re going to fight you until the end, we’re unafraid. And we needed to feel that. It brought out the best in us.

“Run rules do not help the Sooners. Run rules give us false satisfaction that we are that good. We need hard fought games like this to take us to the level we need to."

The Sooners' pitching staff also gave the offense enough breathing room to figure things out.

Nicole May got the start in the circle, surrendering five hits and striking out six batters through the first five innings. Outside of that third inning, May was a steady presence at pitcher and was helped by fantastic plays, particularly Rylie Boone's throw from right field to home that kept the Ducks from taking the lead in the third inning.