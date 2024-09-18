OU softball: Sooners release fall schedule

The Sooners released their fall softball schedule on Monday, which includes three battle series games and home matchups against Seminole State College, Louisiana Monroe and MACU. The Sooners will travel to Texas A&M Commerce for their lone road trip of fall ball.

In just a couple of weeks, fans will get their first glimpse at the next OU softball team.

The Sooners will start their fall schedule with a Battle Series exhibition on Oct. 2 at Love's Field, giving fans their first opportunity to watch a team that will be brand new in 2025. The Sooners will close their fall schedule on Nov. 6 with a home Battle Series.

The Sooners graduated 10 seniors from last year's team that won its fourth consecutive national championship, and also had several players depart the program via the transfer portal (Avery Hodge, Quincee Lilio, SJ Geurin). Only eight players are returning from last year's roster.

In addition, the fall schedule will be the first chance to see new additions Sooners Isabella Emerling, Abby Dayton, Ailana Abagyani, Isabella Smith and Sam Landry, as well as a 2025 freshman class that ranks among the best in softball.

FULL SCHEDULE

Oct. 2, Oklahoma Battle Series Game One, Norman, 6:30 p.m.





Oct. 9, Oklahoma Battle Series Game Two, Norman, 6:30 p.m.





Oct. 16 at Texas A&M Commerce, Commerce, Texas, 6 p.m.





Oct. 23, Seminole State College, Norman, 6:30 p.m.





Oct. 26, ULM, Norman, Noon





Oct. 26, ULM, Norman, 2:30 p.m.





Oct. 30, MACU, Norman, 6:30 p.m.





Nov. 6, Oklahoma Battle Series Game Three, Norman, 6:30 p.m.





