NORMAN, Okla. — If there was any indication of how Saturday’s game would play out, it came in the top of the first.

Junior pitcher Nicole May, who opened the game on the mound, struck out the first three Hofstra batters in the top of the first. In the bottom of the frame, Haley Lee hit an RBI single to give the Sooners a 1-0 lead.

It was that kind of day for the Sooners in an 11-0 run-rule win over Hofstra at Marita Hynes Field. The win advances the Sooners in the winners bracket of the Norman Regional Tournament, which continues on Saturday.

“I think (when you) play that first game (and) you get a good win, you get it done efficiently and effectively, that’s the way you want to start,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “So proud of the way we got everything done quickly and efficiently.”

Of course, the Sooners weren’t done after that first inning.

The Sooners added two runs in the bottom of the second thanks to a two-run home run from Grace Lyons, giving her eight home runs on the season. They took a 5-0 lead after adding two more runs in the bottom of the third, courtesy of a two-run RBI from Kinzie Hansen.

But it was the fourth inning that officially put the game out of reach. After Alynah Torres was walked, Jayda Coleman followed with a two-run home run to centerfield. Coleman now has a team-high 15 home runs on the season.

Coleman nearly had a home run in the second at-bat before the ball dropped just short of the fence, but found a way to get the ball over in the fourth inning.

“The game works in mysterious ways,” Coleman said. “I felt like I completely crushed that first one and it went nowhere. And then I felt like I missed the second one and it just happened to go out. But that’s just how the game is. And playing the wind here is important and knowing if its blowing in or blowing out and that kind of thing. But I’m glad the second one went out.”

Coleman’s home run sparked the OU offense. Alyssa Brito followed with an RBI single and Hansen recorded a two-run RBI, her second of the game, and the Sooners finished with six runs in the inning.

While the Sooners’ offense was humming, the defense was just as solid. May struck out five batters and allowed just one hit and zero runs in four innings.

The only danger came in the third inning, when May allowed a leadoff double. But she retired the next three batters, not allowing the Hofstra offense to find a rhythm.

“Nicole’s just always ready and waiting,” Gasso said. “So I had zero concerns about putting her on the mound today. I knew that she would start us the right way and she did. Very efficient. Extremely efficient with her pitching today. And that really gives your team a big boost behind her. You’re in and out. You’re not standing on the field for a long time with ball after ball. She’s just hammering the strike zone, getting ground outs, inducing fly outs, getting strikeouts. So I can’t ask for anything more.”

The Sooners now advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. game, where they’ll play the winner of Missouri and California. That game is in progress.