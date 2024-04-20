OU softball: Sooners run-rule Houston, clinch series behind fast start
After Friday's 8-0 win over Houston to open the series, Patty Gasso said the Sooners were "moving in the right direction."
On Saturday, they showed further proof of that.
Behind RBIs from Kasidi Pickering and Kinzie Hansen, the Sooners established an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. After a scoreless second inning, they roared back in the third inning.
Pickering opened the frame with a triple and was scored by Avery Hodge shortly after. Ella Parker forced a bases-loaded walk, Quincee Lilio scored on a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly and a ground out from Tiare Jennings and Hansen, respectively, capped off a six-run frame for the Sooners.
Houston finally broke through with a couple runs in the fourth, but those two explosive innings were enough to propel the Sooners to a 10-2 win over the Cougars in five innings.
Here's a look at some quick notes from the game:
Notes
— Jayda Coleman was noticeably absent, missing her first game of the season. Rylie Boone got the start in the centerfield, while Ella Parker got the call in right field. Riley Ludlam made her second-consecutive start as the designated player.
Gasso told reporters after the game that Coleman missed the game due to rest.
"Everybody knows how phenomenal Jayda is," Gasso said. "Just giving opportunities, giving a little rest time. Wanted to give Ella Parker a feel up there. These freshmen have been swinging real well."
— Nicole May got the start in the circle and didn't surrender a hit or run until the fourth inning.
Paytn Monticelli made a rare appearance in conference play, surrendering a hit in 0.2 innings in relief.
With the series in hand, the Sooners will likely turn to Kierston Deal on Sunday.
— Pickering was electric, going two for two at the plate with one run and two RBIs. Hansen went two for three and a team-high three RBIs.
— Tiare Jennings is now in sole possession of No. 4 among the program's hit leaders.
— Up next: The Sooners (41-4, 17-3 Big 12) will look for the sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN+).