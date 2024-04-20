After Friday's 8-0 win over Houston to open the series, Patty Gasso said the Sooners were "moving in the right direction."

On Saturday, they showed further proof of that.

Behind RBIs from Kasidi Pickering and Kinzie Hansen, the Sooners established an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. After a scoreless second inning, they roared back in the third inning.

Pickering opened the frame with a triple and was scored by Avery Hodge shortly after. Ella Parker forced a bases-loaded walk, Quincee Lilio scored on a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly and a ground out from Tiare Jennings and Hansen, respectively, capped off a six-run frame for the Sooners.

Houston finally broke through with a couple runs in the fourth, but those two explosive innings were enough to propel the Sooners to a 10-2 win over the Cougars in five innings.

Here's a look at some quick notes from the game: