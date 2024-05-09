OKLAHOMA CITY — It felt like there was more pressure than normal on Oklahoma heading into the Big 12 Tournament. With the way the Sooners ended the regular season by dropping two of three games to Oklahoma State, the weekend felt like a significant opportunity for the Sooners to generate some much-needed momentum.

But for a moment in Thursday's quarterfinal matchup, it looked like the Sooners were in trouble. Despite Kelly Maxwell taking her usual place in the circle, the Jayhawks opened the game with back-to-back-to-back hits to give them an early 1-0 lead.

But the Sooners wasted no time in responding.

The Sooners opened the bottom of the frame with three-consecutive players finding their way on base before Alyssa Brito paid it off with a double that scored two runs. Alynah Torres hit a sacrifice fly that scored Tiare Jennings, and Kinzie Hansen scored Brito with a double to left center.

By the time Hansen found home to end the frame, the Sooners had regained a comfortable 5-1 lead. The Sooners added five more runs across the next two frames, putting the game firmly in run-rule territory as the offense quickly found a rhythm

The result? A comfortable 10-1 win in five innings at Hall of Fame Stadium to advance to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

“I don’t think that rattles us at all, really," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "They earned it. It wasn’t anything we did necessarily wrong. They beat us out on one. We were out of position in another. They blooped one in. There’s nothing we can really do about that. It’s not like, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. First inning.’ We’re going, ‘Hey, let’s answer.’

"That’s been something that’s been a little tougher for us at times, is just answering a score. And they did it big and they did it every inning. That is what I’m really excited about, the offense really clicking that way. It’s almost like you want it to happen to see how we’re going to respond like.”

Here's a few other notes from the game: