NORMAN — There's no shortage of storylines heading into this weekend's Bedlam series at Love's Field.

OU ace pitcher Kelly Maxwell facing off against her former team? The final Bedlam regular-season series? The Cowgirls hoping to catch the Sooners in the Big 12 standings? The Sooners honoring their seniors on the final weekend of the regular season?

Fans can take their pick. But first and foremost for the Sooners will be keeping a formidable Oklahoma State team at bay.

The No. 2-ranked Sooners (45-4, 21-3 Big 12) control their own destiny for the postseason, as they sit atop the conference standings. With a sweep, the Sooners can clinch the No. 1 seed for next week's conference tournament while likely locking up home-field advantage through the regional and super regional tournaments.

But none of that is a given. Top-ranked Texas sits just one game behind the Sooners in the standings, and it holds the tie-breaker. The Cowgirls sit just two games behind with an opportunity to surpass the Sooners with a series win.

OU coach Patty Gasso knows it won't be easy against a No. 4-ranked OSU team (42-8, 19-5 Big 12) that has been one of the best teams in softball this season.

“They’re good. Very good pitching staff," Gasso said on Tuesday. "I think everyone knows Lexi Kilfoyl is one of the best in the country and her numbers show that. They’ve got an exciting style, an aggressive style. Good hitters. Good baserunners. Their numbers look really good across the board. So they’re ranked high for a reason.

"We’re just going to have to play some of our best softball this weekend in order to get what we want and there’s a lot of things we want out of the weekend. So that’s what we’re ready for. But we know it comes with a great challenge."

Here's an overview of Oklahoma State and some things to watch this weekend: