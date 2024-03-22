OKLAHOMA CITY — Patty Gasso saw an opportunity for the Sooners to seize control against Baylor.

After being locked into a 1-1 tie through the top of the fifth, a Tiare Jennings two-run home run gave the Sooners a 3-1 lead. A walk from Riley Ludlam forced Ella Parker home, and it pushed the lead to three runs while keeping the bases loaded with only one out.

Gasso made a decision, inserting Alynah Torres as a pinch hitter. Torres immediately delivered, sending a grand slam to left field to cap off a seven-run frame in the fifth inning.

That proved to be the final nail, as the Sooners used that explosive inning en route to an 8-1 run on Friday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

In a critical moment, Gasso turned to Torres, who has hit the ball as well as anyone on the Sooners' roster in recent weeks. The grand slam marked Torres' eighth-straight game with a hit.

"No-brainer is what it was," Gasso said of the decision to pinch hit Torres. "It’s tough for both of those athletes (at second base) between her and Avery Hodge because they both bring different offenses to us. Avery might have a little more range defensively. Alynah has a little more power. You pick where you need them both. Alynah is showing – she came off the bench with the big hit, but she’s showing she needs to be in the game because she’s hot.

"Now we have another wonderful problem that is going to benefit us. That’s the beauty of this team right now. As long as they can stay with us and not let their emotions get involved, we’re going to do some wonderful things. That spot at second that they’re sharing has been a cool thing to watch play itself out."

