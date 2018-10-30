OU was No. 15 for the first week in 2015 and No. 5 last year, and the Sooners were able to make the climb into the final four spots when it mattered most.

It’s familiar territory for the Sooners as Lincoln Riley’s group is ranked No. 7 following the release of the first college football playoff rankings for the 2018 season Tuesday evening.

The two years Oklahoma has made the college football playoff, the Sooners didn’t begin in the top four of the initial rankings.

The feeling is OU certainly has the potential to do the same again. Since dismissing Mike Stoops after the 48-45 loss to Texas three weeks ago, OU has held its previous two opponents (TCU, Kansas State) to under 300 total yards of offense.

Meanwhile, OU’s offense has not sputtered at all, racking up 52 and 51 points in the last two weeks and a season-high 702 yards in the 51-14 win against the Wildcats.

Although the Sooners are in a good spot, it doesn’t appear they control their own destiny. Most notably, it appears Notre Dame is the biggest roadblock toward OU being able to punch its ticket for the third time in four years.

A positive note in the initial rankings is Iowa State coming in at No. 24. Had the Cyclones not been ranked, OU would have had zero wins against CFP’s top 25 teams.

Alabama is No. 1, followed by Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame to round out the top four. Michigan is No. 5, followed by No. 6 Georgia.

OU is the top-ranked team in the conference, and the Big 12 is able to boast four in the rankings with West Virginia (No. 13), Texas (No. 17) and Iowa State (No. 24).

OU is at Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Key games to watch this weekend not featuring OU

No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU – The showdown in Baton Rouge. If you’re an OU fan, you actually want Alabama to simply run the table. A one-loss Crimson Tide team probably opens the door to a two-SEC team playoff once again.

No. 4 Notre Dame at Northwestern – Put on your purple for the Wildcats. Northwestern is playing its best ball of the season, and an Irish loss feels like it would once again put the Sooners in control of their destiny. ND plays No. 19 Syracuse later in the season, too, as another potential pothole.

No. 14 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan – This isn’t a must-lose for the Wolverines, but the earlier Michigan could go down, the better for the Sooners. Michigan is also at Ohio State later this season.

No. 6 Georgia at No. 9 Kentucky – Just a little bit. Loser is out of the playoff race. Winner could still be a non-factor if it loses in the SEC championship game or before that juncture.

No. 13 West Virginia at No. 17 Texas – With Texas losing to Oklahoma State, it’s not about Texas looking good heading into the Big 12 championship. That title is now reserved for West Virginia. Might be too early to say OU needs West Virginia to be 9-1 heading into the Morgantown showdown, but it sure as heck would help.