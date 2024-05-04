After a fiery response on Friday night to snap their losing streak, Oklahoma looked to secure the series versus Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The story of game one was incredible pitching from Braden Davis, and OU turned to Kyson Witherspoon on Saturday. Witherspoon entered the day with a 4.21 ERA and a 4-3 record.

He would indeed keep the momentum going, staying on the mound for an impressive 6.2 innings and facing 27 batters. Witherspoon allowed only four hits, three runs and posted an impressive seven strikeouts on the day. All three runs came deep into his pitch count during the sixth and seventh innings.

Dylan Crooks took over on the mound afree Witherspoon’s departure and gave the Red Raiders' bats fits. Crooks has emerged as one of the best arms in the bullpen and showed that again today, allowing two hits while also putting together an impressive one-two-three inning in the eighth.

With the near-immaculate pitching to start the game, for the second straight day, the Sooners' bats never faced much pressure.

OU wouldn't take long to get their bats going, as Easton Carmichael hit a first-inning RBI single into left that put Bryce Madron across the plate for the first run of the game. Carmichael scored shortly thereafter on ann Anthony Mackenzie single into left. OU led 2-0 after one.

They would hold their 2-0 lead until the fifth, when Madron launched a solo homer into right. OU kept their foot on the pedal, as Anthony Mackenzie later bombed a three-run homer into right. The duo of Madron and Mackenzie did most of the damage on the day, punishing the Tech pitchers with a whopping five total hits and six RBI's..

Tech made one final push in the ninth, but it would come too late. After another impressive day on the diamond and at the plate, Oklahoma clinched the series with a 7-5 victory.

With this win, OU continues to hold their first-place ranking in the Big 12 with a 17-6 record in conference play, and they’ll look to complete the series sweep in Lubbock on Sunday. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. CST from Rip Griffin Park.

