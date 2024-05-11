Coming into this weekend's series against Baylor, the No. 18-ranked Sooners had a chance to secure a share of Big 12 regular-season championship, which would be the first in program history.

The Sooners did exactly that after finishing off their sweep of Baylor on Saturday, and they did it behind an explosive offense.

The series opener on Friday did not look pretty for OU early. OU coach Skip Johnson went with star pitcher Braden Davis to start the series but he faced early struggles and after a disastrous two innings, the Sooners found themselves down 6-2.

With their backs against the wall, the Sooners' bats absolutely erupted. With the fiery bats and Braden Davis finding his groove, Oklahoma blew out the Bears 19-7 to take the first game of the series.

On Saturday — the teams played a doubleheader due to incoming weather on Sunday — Oklahoma looked to Kyson Witherspoon to lead the team on the mound in game two. He did just that, giving Baylor fits all game.

Despite Baylor taking a quick 1-0 lead, both teams struggled to get their offense going in the early stages. In the fifth, OU woke up on offense and never looked back. After trailing 1-0 for most of the game, OU downed the Bears 9-1 to clinch the series behind a pitching clinic by Witherspoon, who pitched seven-innings and allowed just one run.

Although the series was clinched, business was unfinished. With a win in game three, Oklahoma could clinch a share of the Big 12 title.

Jamie Hitt took the mound for OU, though Baylor jumped out to a lead for the third straight game and looked to be in control once again.

The Sooners again had a response, putting together a whopping six-run frame to take a 7-5 lead heading into the third inning.

The offense stayed on the gas, putting together two more six-run innings and run ruling the Bears 19-7. Bryce Madron (4), John Spikerman (4) and Easton Carmichael (5) combined for a whopping 13 RBI's in game three to aid OU in the sweep.

After sweeping the series and improving their win streak to six, the Sooners have officially won their first Big 12 regular season trophy and will look to be sole champions with one win against Cincinnati. Next up for OU will be Xavier at 3 p.m. on Tuesday night.