Top-ranked Oklahoma (32-1, 10-0) faced its first ranked Big 12 team on the road Thursday, but No. 24 Kansas (22-9-1, 7-3) was no match for the Sooners, who prevailed 6-0.

The combination of a high-flying offense and dominant pitching from Kelly Maxwell put the Jayhawks to bed early, as OU led 6-0 through three innings.

Tiare Jennings got the scoring started for the Sooners in the top of the first with her 13th home run of the year over the centerfield wall, which would also bring Jayda Coleman across the plate to put OU up 2-0 early.

Cydney Sanders would add to the lead with her 11th homer of the year in the second inning, scoring two more to make it 4-0, Sooners. Riley Ludlam came across later in the second to add another run on an RBI single from Kasidi Pickering, extending the lead to five runs after two.

The bats stayed hot in the third, too, with Alynah Torres hitting her fifth four-bagger in as many games, making the score 6-0 through three innings.

Kinzie Hansen came in as a pinch hitter in the fifth and reached base in both of her plate appearances, with one single and once by error.

Maxwell maintained a no-hit bid through 6.2 innings and didn't allow the first hit until facing her 23rd batter, which ended up being a solo home run from Campbell Bagshaw in the seventh on a 1-1 pitch with two outs. On the day, Maxwell had nine strikeouts with 3 BBs on 23 batters faced.

The Sooners and Jayhawks will continue their series on Friday at 5:00 p.m. CT and will conclude the series with Game 3 on Saturday at noon.