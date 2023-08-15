“Every time we learn a new install, I'm learning it at this position but they put me at a different position that day. So it's kind of difficult but I'm taking it as a challenge. Like I'm going to keep pushing through it and just do my thing and just learn it so that it comes easier when it's game time.”

“I have moved around a lot,” Bowen said when asked by OUInsider. “I've played about five different positions this fall camp. And it's been a challenge, but I'm doing great at it. I feel like every day I'm getting better at it. Obviously it's not perfect because I'm still learning five different positions and I get put in at different places.

OU coach Brent Venables has lauded the true freshman’s versatility, and it appears the defensive coaches are already putting it to the test. During his media availability on Tuesday, Bowen said he’s worked at several different positions on defense during the first couple weeks of preseason practices.

NORMAN — How much information is the Oklahoma coaching staff throwing at Peyton Bowen in his first collegiate fall camp?

It appears the Sooners’ coaching staff is making sure they find a way to get Bowen on the field.

The Denton, Texas native established himself as one of the nation’s top recruits during his time at Guyer High School. Bowen totaled over 200 tackles, 12 interceptions and 23 pass breakups during his final three years of high school, eventually being named as a consensus top-60 recruit in the 2023 class.

Bowen primarily spent time at safety in high school but showed the versatility to play different positions. Bowen didn’t specify what positions he’s played during fall camp but Venables mentioned they’ve tried Bowen at cheetah, indicating the coaching staff’s willingness to move him around the secondary and even at linebacker.

Bowen acknowledged it’s been challenging at times, but veterans like Billy Bowman and Danny Stutsman have helped make things easier. He’s already had several standout players during the spring and fall camp — he intercepted Dillon Gabriel during the spring game in April, and he’s already intercepted former high school teammate Jackson Arnold twice during fall camp.

“I'd say the old guys have been great. If you ask them a question about the defense, they'll easily teach you it and show you and take you under their wing,” Bowen said. “And even like the young guys too that came in, the freshman, they're all like trying to help each other out because you're only as strong as your weakest link. So it's easier to help each other out than to just leave someone out there to dry.”

It’s not just defensive versatility, either. Bowen was also an elite punt returner in high school, and he has lobbied the OU coaching staff to give him a chance on special teams.

Venables made it clear during Big 12 Media Days last month — the Sooners are actively looking to involve Bowen on the field.

“(I’m) really excited about Peyton,” Venables said. “Obviously, (we) feel strong he’s going to help us immediately. The game’s easy for him. (For the) good ones, it is. He finds the ball. He gets concepts. The moment never gets too big for him. He takes a challenge well. Incredibly coachable. Comes from a great system, so he brings a lot of that with him. So he understands the game. He can take one language and translate it to another language that means the same thing. It’s not too much for him. He doesn’t get paralyzed in that.

“Tough, physical, great range, ball skills, tremendous anticipation. He can play a lot of spots. He’s working at safety and lots of spots… We’ve got to find a role for him and give him what he can handle so he can be a great player.”

With the season opener against Arkansas State only weeks away, there’s growing momentum that the true freshman will play a big role.

He’s ready for it.

“I just want to get thrown in the fire, see what I have to learn to get better at,” Bowen said. “That's the only way you can learn is losing.

“I’m still going to try and be that star player, that I’m supposed to come here to be. I feel like now that I’m learning the defense, now I know my job, I can play my brand of football. And just fly around the field and make tackles, make interceptions, plays on the ball at almost every play because that’s the difference maker I need to be.”