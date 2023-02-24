A lot of things happening at once for Oklahoma softball. First, the Sooners are coming off a rare loss, a 4-3 setback at Baylor on Sunday afternoon.

For a team so accustomed to dominance, it might just be a blip on the radar, but it’s different to be battling that adversity so early.

Second, no tiptoeing back into action as OU, now ranked No. 2, will take on No. 1-ranked UCLA to close out the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California this weekend.

It will be the fifth game in three days, but all eyes will be on the Bruins and Sooners at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Including the eyes of OU’s head coach.

“I’m really going to sit back and pay attention to is the camaraderie and the fight of our team,” Patty Gasso said. “Against Baylor, it was kind of a ho-hum kind of attitude that is just unlike us. This team has figured some things out. They’re ready to go into Palm Springs with a new approach. Just a little more feisty. They use the words like emptying the gas tank out there and just letting it all flow and go.

“When we lose, everything starts to open up and all the things that we get away with are now brought to everybody’s attention. They do it themselves. They talk about how to get better and how we need to change and so forth. Some good things came from it. I’m anxious. There’s a different kind of energy.”

There’s a line you have to straddle. Clearly, the offense has to get better and more consistent. Gasso knows that. But you can’t stress too much, can’t put too much pressure on yourself to where you get in your own head.

Again, as the two-time defending national champions, just something to navigate through even this early in the season.

“I want them to learn how to play free and confident and not be worried about the outcomes,” Gasso said. “Because that’s the problem because that’s when the problems come in when you’re afraid. Just continue to stay on track with how we do things. That’s what’s important is that we don’t change what we’re doing because what we’re doing is usually good enough.

“So there’s no panic. It’s just staying with that mindset that we have. Just staying calm and continuing to grow and improve and listen and learn.”

OU begins with games against Cal State-Fullerton and Texas A&M on Friday. Saturday is Utah and Loyola Marymount and closed out with UCLA. All of that, of course, is weather permitting with inclement weather expected across much of the country over the weekend.

Erickson emerges

Not everything was bad last weekend, certainly not the performance of freshman Jocelyn Erickson. She had an 11-RBI day on Saturday that included eight in one game.

For a lineup full of familiar names, it’s an incredibly great sign to see a new face being ready for these types of moments.

“She’s a good hitter. She can change the game,” Gasso said. “She definitely has a good, strong lefty swing and has a good feel for the ball and things like that. As we get further on and elite pitching, she’s going to see it look a little bit different.”

No worries with Bahl

Let everybody else worry about sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl because Gasso simply isn’t. The walks of the first weekend, the three-run home run to Baylor last Sunday.

It’s going to be a process, and Gasso is still very encouraged as to what the sophomore has brought to the table the first couple of weeks.

“I thought it was just a little more settled, a little more Jordy-like,” Gasso said. “I think everybody is looking for like a dominant, where’s Jordy? Any freshman that has a great year, they go into their sophomore year, and it’s different.

“Some of my greatest players have gone through trying to find themselves their sophomore season. Jordy is making really good progress. I thought she threw really well.”

Final notes: Gasso said catcher Kinzie Hansen will return to the lineup this weekend. It might not be all five games, but Hansen is ready… Gasso announced Hannah Coor is going to take a medical redshirt this season because of a back injury. She will undergo surgery March 1, said Gasso.