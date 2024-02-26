Jennie Baranczyk and the Sooners took another step forward on Monday in what's been a memorable 2023-24 campaign. After securing back-to-back wins last week against Cincinnati and Oklahoma State, the OU women's basketball team landed at No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. That's four spots ahead of where the Sooners were ranked last week.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5Od8J+TnfCfk508YnI+PGJyPkhlYWRzIGRvd24gJmFtcDsgd29y ay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jvb21l clNvb25lcj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jv b21lclNvb25lcjwvYT4g4pid77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9p OFZnZmhvc0xnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaThWZ2Zob3NMZzwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBPa2xhaG9tYSBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAT1VfV0JCYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX1dCQmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc2 MjE2MjUyMzQwNTUxNjk5MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

That should give some momentum heading into a week of huge opportunity for the Sooners. The Sooners (20-7, 14-2 Big 12), who've been atop the Big 12 standings for much of the season, inched closer to a conference regular-season championship following Saturday's 91-56 blowout win over Oklahoma State. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Sooners need just one win to secure a share of the Big 12 championship. They'll claim the title outright if they win their final two games. Their week begins at home against No. 5 Texas (26-3, 13-3) on Wednesday (6 p.m. ESPN+), who sit just behind the Sooners in the Big 12 standings. The Sooners beat the Longhorns 91-87 in Austin last month. They conclude the regular season at Kansas on Saturday (4 p.m. ESPN+).

OU men's team receives votes in AP Top 25