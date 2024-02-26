OU women's basketball moves up in AP Poll; men's team receives votes
Jennie Baranczyk and the Sooners took another step forward on Monday in what's been a memorable 2023-24 campaign.
After securing back-to-back wins last week against Cincinnati and Oklahoma State, the OU women's basketball team landed at No. 20 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. That's four spots ahead of where the Sooners were ranked last week.
That should give some momentum heading into a week of huge opportunity for the Sooners.
The Sooners (20-7, 14-2 Big 12), who've been atop the Big 12 standings for much of the season, inched closer to a conference regular-season championship following Saturday's 91-56 blowout win over Oklahoma State. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Sooners need just one win to secure a share of the Big 12 championship. They'll claim the title outright if they win their final two games.
Their week begins at home against No. 5 Texas (26-3, 13-3) on Wednesday (6 p.m. ESPN+), who sit just behind the Sooners in the Big 12 standings. The Sooners beat the Longhorns 91-87 in Austin last month.
They conclude the regular season at Kansas on Saturday (4 p.m. ESPN+).
OU men's team receives votes in AP Top 25
Despite a thrilling overtime victory at Oklahoma State last Saturday, which was punctuated by a game-winning 3-pointer from Javian McCollum, the Sooners are still on the outside looking in at the AP Top 25.
The Sooners (19-8, 7-7 Big 12) remain unranked for the second consecutive week, but they did receive votes. If the poll continued on, the Sooners would be ranked No. 37.
There are huge opportunities to gain momentum this week. The Sooners begin with a road clash at No. 8 Iowa State on Wednesday (7 p.m. ESPN+) before returning home to face No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday (7 p.m. ESPN2).
The win over Oklahoma State pushed the Sooners closer to an NCAA Tournament berth, with ESPN's Joe Lunardi projecting OU as a No. 8 seed. But with four regular-season games remaining, they likely need at least one more win to cement their resume heading into the Big 12 Tournament.
