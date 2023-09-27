After two straight weeks on the road, the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) return home for another conference game against Iowa State on Saturday (6 p.m., FS1). The Cyclones (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) lost two close games to Ohio and Iowa before rebounding last week against Oklahoma State with a 34-27 win. The Sooners, meanwhile, are coming off a 20-6 win at Cincinnati. The Sooners are essentially a three-touchdown favorite this weekend. Still, with the Texas game on the horizon, it'll be critical for the Sooners to take care of business against the Cyclones. As the Sooners prepare for this weekend, the OUInsider staff discusses OU's recent win at Cincinnati, the biggest surprises on offense and the X factors for this weekend:

What was your overall takeaway from Cincinnati?

Jesse Crittenden: It’s hard to recall the last time the Sooners’ won a true defensive battle. Obviously, the Sooners have had to outscore opponents in recent years. But in a game where both teams combined for 26 points, the Sooners were in control for the majority of the contest and were the better team. It wasn’t a pretty game, but it should bring confidence to both the team and fans that the Sooners can gut out a grueling, defensive-first battle on the road, particularly against a conference foe. Ultimately, I’m not sure the 2022 Sooners would’ve won that game on Saturday. That’s a reason for optimism, even if the offense struggled at times. Bryan Clinton: Oklahoma is a much improved and much more resilient football team than it was a year ago. The Sooners have been masterful defensively through four games, and the performance that they just had on the road was as impressive as I can remember. Offensively, OU wasn’t as sharp as they’d liked to have been, but the reality is that playing a game inside Nippert Stadium is harder than most people give it credit, let alone nearly half of the roster playing their first true road game (Sorry, Tulsa.) Does Oklahoma have some things to work on? Sure, but so does every other team in the country right now. What matters is they’re 4-0.

Which players have impressed or surprised you on both sides of the ball?

Jesse: It’s been interesting to see Austin Stogner’s lack of involvement in the passing game. The veteran tight end has just three receptions for 18 yards and has only been targeted four times thus far, per Pro Football Focus. That’s not to say Stogner hasn’t played a meaningful role. He’s played 214 snaps, the seventh-most on the team, per PFF. But Stogner projected to be a prominent part of the Sooners’ passing attack, and that simply hasn’t been the case through four weeks. This isn’t necessarily a surprise, but it’s impressive to see how impactful Peyton Bowen has been. The true freshman is ninth on the team in snaps (141) and has already made some huge play this season. Look no further than the second quarter of the Cincinnati game, when he broke up a third-down pass that forced the Bearcats to attempt a field goal, which they missed. Bowen’s role should only increase as the season continues. Bryan: Offensively, it’s got to be Andrel Anthony. Through the first four games, he leads all OU pass-catchers with 21 receptions and 371 yards. Despite having just one score to this point, he has proven to be Dillon Gabriel’s go-to target when the Sooners need a play. I’m not exactly sure how Michigan didn’t get him the ball more, but Jeff Lebby and company are sure glad he’s in Norman. Defensively, I’m going with Key Lawrence. Last season, Lawrence seemed to struggle to adapt to the changes that Brent Venables was implementing, but this year he has been terrific. He’s forced two huge turnovers this season and ranks right outside the top five in snaps on the year. Whatever Lawrence did this offseason, it’s working.

Should there be any concerns about the Sooners’ offense?

Jesse: The simple answer? Not really. Despite some inconsistent moments, the Sooners are averaging 46.8 points per game, which is first in the Big 12. Dillon Gabriel hasn’t been perfect, but statistically he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the country and there’s evidence that he’s improved from a year ago. The 20 points scored against Cincinnati doesn’t look great, but the Bearcats have a solid defense. Regardless, the Sooners made enough plays to win the game. Having said all that, this weekend’s game against Iowa State is critical. The Cyclones have a good defense, making this a good litmus test for the Sooners before facing Texas on Oct. 7. This is a good opportunity to find some rhythm in the running game and clean up some things before facing the Longhorns. Bryan: It's alright to have a healthy amount of concern about the running game at this point. Through four games, we’ve yet to see Oklahoma establish any kind of consistency on the ground and that could be a problem against teams like Iowa State and Texas. Whether it’s the lack of execution from the offensive line, or the running backs’ inability to break tackles or make a man miss in one-on-one opportunities, there just hasn’t been anything to get excited about in that aspect. Luckily the Sooners have been one of the best passing offenses in the country, so they’ve had time to get things figured out. However, the hourglass is starting to run out of sand, and it's due time that the running back situation gets figured out.

4. Which offensive and defensive players will be the most crucial against Iowa State?