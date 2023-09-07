The Sooners did what they were supposed to do last weekend, defeating Arkansas State 73-0 in Norman. But this weekend, they'll face a tougher challenge. The Sooners (1-0) welcome SMU (1-0) to Norman at 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+). The Mustangs come to town after defeating Louisiana Tech 38-14 in their season opener. Brent Venables' squad is a 14-point favorite, but the Sooners will need to be ready for an explosive SMU offense that can put up points in a hurry. As Week 2 draws closer, the OUInsider staff discusses their takeaways from last weekend's win and preview an interesting contest against SMU:

What was your main takeaway from the Sooners’ 73-0 win over Arkansas State?

Jesse Crittenden: Considering the talent disparity, and the fact the Sooners were playing at home, the expectation was for OU to dominate from beginning to end. That’s exactly what the Sooners did. The offense operated better than it did at any point last season. Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold both put on a show. The defense, while not perfect, showed potential, particularly at linebacker and in the secondary. New players like Reggie Pearson and Peyton Bowen look like instant difference makers, and second-year players like Kobie McKinzie, Jaren Kanak, Kip Lewis and Gentry Williams appear poised for big roles.The Sooners essentially checked every box. Bryan Clinton: Good football teams exhibit the best qualities of their head coach. When players are bought in, and a coaching staff is bought in, they really begin to mirror the leadership around them and it shows up on the field. What I saw from Oklahoma on Saturday was intensity and determination; two qualities that stand out when describing Brent Venables. Yes, the Sooners were playing Arkansas State, who might be one of the worst FBS programs in the country in 2023. However, the Red Wolves didn’t determine how OU would play the game or how they would look on Saturday, and that is a tangible positive that Sooner fans can take away from the blowout.

Which position group stood out the most?

Jesse: It has to be the wide receivers. On a day where Jalil Farooq didn’t catch a pass, the Sooners simply didn’t have any issues. Nine different receivers recorded a reception. Returning players like Gavin Freeman, Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson, who all didn’t see the field much last year, made big plays. True freshman Jaquaize Pettaway caught a team-high nine passes and looks as fast as advertised. They’ll face better competition moving forward, but the depth at wide receiver appears to be a strength for this team. Bryan: I’m going to go with the wide receivers here, and it’s really an easy choice for me. Whether it was Gavin Freeman, Jayden Gibson, Nic Anderson, or Andrel Anthony, it seemed that every other snap in this game could be highlighted by a Sooner wideout making a play. Anthony stretched the field multiple times. Gibson made two contested catches in or just short of the end zone. Anderson made the biggest play of his career with a long reception down the sideline. And Freeman did, well, “G-Freaky” things when he touched the football. This group of receivers looks like it could be in for a big year based off of game one.

The Sooners remain at home for this Saturday’s matchup with SMU. How big of a threat are the Mustangs?

Jesse: There’s a middle ground between these two things: One, SMU doesn’t stand a chance. And two, SMU is guaranteed to upset the Sooners. That middle ground is where SMU resides. The Sooners are at home and will again have the talent advantage, but don’t count SMU completely out. The Mustangs’ offense plays at a blistering pace and they have playmakers all over the field. They averaged over 37 points per game in 2022. It’ll be a much tougher test for the Sooners’ defense compared to last week. Oklahoma should win, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Mustangs are competitive. Bryan: I’ll be the first to warn you: SMU is not a team to be taken lightly. The Mustangs, to me, are a legitimate threat the win the American this season and are built to win double-digit games. While we’ve only got one game’s worth of film to look back at, there are a few things that pop on this team. The offensive line is very good, and experienced at that. Quarterback Preston Stone can push the ball downfield, and will test the Sooners’ secondary early and often. The coaching staff is aggressive and will go on fourth-down tries, bring the blitz on defense, and throw the deep ball when its there. This weekend is a huge test for Oklahoma, but still a game that they should win if they’re to be taken seriously as a Big 12 contender.

What needs to be the biggest focus for the Sooners this weekend?