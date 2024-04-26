This spring was an eventful one for Oklahoma. The Sooners brought in nearly 40 new scholarship players and new coordinators on both sides of the ball, making the spring a valuable opportunity to integrate everybody together. It was also the first spring for Jackson Arnold as the undisputed starter, laying the foundation for the Sooners' first year in the SEC. It all came together last weekend at the spring game. It's been a few days since the annual exhibition, putting a punctuation on the end of several weeks of practices. Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton answer a few questions about what they saw as the Sooners head into the offseason:

What was your biggest takeaway from the offensive line’s performance?

Bryan: I was pleasantly surprised with what I saw from the first group, and despite my expectations being fairly low heading into the spring game, I feel much better about the state of the offensive line after what we saw. Josh Bates was consistent and appeared confident in what he was being asked to do. Michael Tarquin looked much more comfortable at left guard than I'd expected him to, and Febechi Nwaiwu was everything we thought he was in practice, plus some. With the addition of Branson Hickman, Geirean Hatchett coming back from injury, and several months to improve before the 2024 season gets here, I'm confident that Bill Bedenbaugh's group won't be the issue that many were afraid it would be. They opened up holes in the running game and seemed to hold up okay in pass protection for the most part. Now, the second group is an entirely different story, and they'll certainly need to stay healthy up front if OU's offense hopes to be potent next season. But overall, I was impressed with the performance. Jesse: The questions surrounding OU's offensive line were never centered around potential. The Sooners have talent and guys with potential. But is the lack of experience going to be a problem? Can Bedenbaugh find a group that fits together. Fans have reasons to feel better after the spring game. Josh Bates looked comfortable filling in for Troy Everett at center, Jacob Sexton looked solid, and new guys Febechi Nwaiwu and Michael Tarquin looked like they'll be good additions to the room. Add in Branson Hickman and Geirean Hatchett, who should return from injury in time for fall camp, and things feel OK for that first group. The main concern will be depth. The second group looked out of their depth trying to protect Michael Hawkins, who ran for his life for much of the first half. Even with Hickman's addition, Everett's injury hurts. It's unclear if the Sooners have great options behind the projected first-string guys. Overall, it was a solid showing at the spring game, but the offensive line will continue to be the biggest question heading into the fall.

Which position group stood out the most?

Bryan: Honestly, it had to be the interior defensive line. As impressed as I was with the offensive line's performance, it was hard not to see what guys like Gracen Halton, Jayden Jackson, and David Stone were bringing to the table on a snap-to-snap basis. Halton was a one-man wrecking crew on a couple of series, and his ability to flush the quarterback early into his progressions kept the Sooners' offense off-track in several instances. Jackson's ability to take on double teams and hold his ground is incredibly impressive, considering his age. He plays like a third-year vet technically, and that's not common. Stone flashed a few times in the game, and when it happens, it's hard not to get excited about his future. He'll need to work on his fundamentals this summer, but if he can get more consistent there, #0 has a chance to be a game-wrecker from the start of his career. Jesse: The Sooners simply have so many options at defensive end. While that group wasn't the most impressive, the depth was fully on display. Whether it was Adepoju Adebawore (2 tackles, 2 sacks), R Mason Thomas (2 tackles for loss, 1 sack) or Ethan Downs (2.5 TFLs, 1 sack), the Sooners showed why defensive end might have the most competition for playing time in fall camp. That's not even including other guys like Caiden Woullard, Trace Ford or the true freshmen. The Sooners will likely have at least five guys vying for playing time. That bodes well.

Who was your offensive MVP? Defensive?

Bryan: Deion Burks is the only correct answer for Offensive MVP. He had two touchdowns from 50+ yards out and was a slight overthrow from having a third one. Burks in the slot is going to be a huge problem for opposing defensive coordinators, and might be the best offensive weapon the Sooners will have at their disposal (and that's saying something). Defensively, I've got to give the nod to Gracen Halton. There just wasn't much more you could've asked from the guy in a spring game. He had multiple sacks, spent much of his time in the backfield, and looks like a guy that can be a regular disruptor for the Oklahoma defense next fall. Getting production from an interior defensive lineman makes the rest of the defense that much better, and if Halton can be that kind of guy for the Sooners in 2024, watch out. Jesse: Deion Burks completely delivered on the hype he garnered during spring ball, totaling five receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He showed his ability to make plays down the field with his speed while also being a safety blankey in short yardage. But most importantly, he showed his chemistry with Jackson Arnold. Gracen Halton was the most standout defensive player, and it wasn't particularly close. With two TFLs and a sack — he could've been credited for several more — he showed why his name continued to come up in conversations during the spring.

Is there anything to take away from the quarterbacks?