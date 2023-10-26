The Sooners managed to avoid an upset against UCF last weekend, narrowly escaping with a 31-29 victory. However, they face a tougher test this Saturday (11 a.m. Fox Sports) in Lawrence, Kansas, as the Sooners travel to take on Kansas (5-2). As of now the Sooners are a 10-point favorite, but OU can't overlook a Kansas team that has one of the more explosive offenses in college football. Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton review OU's win over UCF and then discuss the keys to victory for this weekend in the latest edition of OUInsider Roundtable:

On a scale of 1-10, how concerned are you with the OU defense’s performance against UCF?

Jesse: 4/10. There were certainly some positive takeaways for the Sooners' defense. The consistent tenants that have been there all season for the Sooners, like their rushing defense and third-down efficiency, showed up against UCF. The Sooners' held an explosive UCF rushing attack to just 149 yards and 3.6 yards per carry, with both marks well below the Knights' season averages. The Knights also converted just 4 of 16 third-down attempts. Those things are encouraging. However, the Sooners did uncharacteristically give up a few big plays. And it's not just Javon Baker's 86-yard touchdown at the end of the first half. The Sooners gave up a 49-yard gain on a third-and-15 late in the fourth quarter, and that play eventually set up UCF's touchdown that gave them an opportunity to tie the game with a two-point conversion. Plus, the Sooners failed to record a takeaway for the first time all season. There certainly isn't any reason to panic, but the Sooners can't afford to make those mistakes against Oklahoma State and Kansas. Bryan: I'd go with a 3/10 right now. Sure, there were some major busts in this game that led to some explosive plays from the UCF offense. But the Knights offense is one of the best in the country and they've got some serious talent at the skill positions that, quite frankly, I underestimated coming into the game. The fact of the matter is, Oklahoma's defense locked down UCF for about 90% of the time they were on the field, and the adjustments that need to be made are something that can be fixed in a week of practice. There weren't philosophical breakdowns of what OU was trying to do defensively, nor were they things that the Sooners don't already know how to combat. One of the biggest issues that young players have is keeping their eyes disciplined, and there is plenty of youth on this defense. The staff can take the problems on film and address them, and the unit will be better for it moving forward.

Did Gavin Sawchuk show enough in the fourth quarter to earn a significant role moving forward?

Jesse: The OU backfield continues to be a source of confusion, and Sawchuk's 10-carry, 63-yard performance against UCF only adds to the confusion. The redshirt freshman saw just three touches in the first half before eventually ripping off a few chunk plays in the fourth quarter. On his 30-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, Sawchuk showed why he's the most explosive OU running back when he's healthy. However, Tawee Walker missed the game due to a team suspension, and Marcus Major still led the team with 18 carries despite dealing with a shoulder injury. The short answer is yes, Sawchuk proved he should be on the field if he's healthy. But it's hard to imagine Walker and Major won't be significantly involved, too. That makes it hard to project exactly how the backfield will shake out. Bryan: Absolutely. Sawchuk's ability to turn three-yard gains into eight-yard gains in the fourth quarter is exactly what the running game has lacked to this point in the year. For the first time all season, Sawchuk was patient and explosive, and it felt like he had command of the backfield on the final two scoring drives. Being able to run the ball effectively between the tackles is something that Jeff Lebby's offense desperately needs to operate at full throttle, and Sawchuk is custom-built to be that guy. As crazy as it might seem, Sawchuk has logged only 45 carries in a Sooner uniform. Forty. Five. If he looked rusty in some games earlier this season, it's probably because he was. There's no substitute for game reps, and last week we saw the redshirt freshman finally turn the page and look like the weapon that everyone had hoped he could be. Now, its time to feed him the ball, let him get in a groove and get of the way.

What’s one thing the Sooners must do to beat Kansas this weekend?

Jesse: They need to run the ball, and run it effectively. Like UCF, the Jayhawks have one of the worst rushing defenses in the country. They rank 93rd in yards allowed (161.1 per game) and are surrendering nearly 4.7 yards per carry. But the Sooners don't just need to run the ball to establish control of the game. As we saw last week, when the Sooners struggle to run the ball it effects the passing game, too. The Sooners had just four passing plays of over 15 yards last week and barely challenged the Knights down the field, averaging just over 10 yards per reception. The Sooners need to establish the run and use that to open up the vertical passing game. Bryan: They need to have disciplined eyes. As Brent Venables has mentioned previously, Kansas and UCF are among the nation's most deceptive offenses. Furthermore, Kansas ranks first nationally in pre-snap motion and uses that to put defenses in bad positions ahead of the snap. Having disciplined eyes and focusing on their keys will be a major factor in Oklahoma's ability to rebound defensively this weekend. That will be easier said than done though, as there will be plenty of distractions on the road with this game being in Lawrence, which will look nothing like it did when OU was last there in 2021. Instead of letting folks into the stadium at halftime because it was empty, the Sooners will find a sold-out crowd that's hoping to help its team to an upset victory.

What’s one thing the Sooners must avoid?