For the second consecutive week, the Sooners face a must-win game. After dropping back-to-back losses, Saturday's game against West Virginia (6 p.m. CT, Fox Sports) feels like a pivotal one for the Sooners. Win, and the Sooners' path to the Big 12 title remains possible. Lose, and the chaos and criticism surrounding the program will continue. In the latest edition of OUInsider Roundtable, Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton discuss the current state of the team and West Virginia:

1. We might as well start on the main target. Has the criticism of Jeff Lebby been fair the last couple of weeks?

Jesse: Criticism of the offense has been warranted, and Lebby definitely deserves some blame. The Sooners have moved the ball at times the last two weeks — they've gained over 900 total yards of offense against OSU and Kansas — but all of that yardage doesn't matter if you can't put points up on the board when it matters most. The personnel decisions have been odd, the play calling has been inconsistent and the Sooners haven't taken advantage of opportunities to extend leads or win the game. Brent Venables said it best during his Coaches Show on Monday: there were simply better plays the team could've run on the fatal fourth-and-5 against OSU. However, it's not all on Lebby and that doesn't mean things can't or won't improve. Lebby isn't the one who threw an interception into double coverage against OSU. He's not the one who caused two fumbles on bad snaps. All of that is to say that the offense needs to be better as a whole, and Lebby certainly is at the top of that list. Bryan Clinton: Yes, the criticism has been fair, but that doesn't mean that the narrative that he needs to be run out of town has any merit. There's no doubt that situational play calling has been an issue in recent weeks, but I would also argue that there were stretches of fantastic play calling that were veiled by a lack of execution from the offense. Drake Stoops' touchdown catch out of the backfield last week was one of the best play designs I've seen all season long, and there were two or three plays that would've gone for massive yards, or even points, had the offensive line held up better against the pass rush. Sprint pass into the boundary on fourth and five is something that I would be okay never seeing again from the Sooners' offense, but I'm sure something similar has come out of Brent Venables' mouth since the mistake was made. The situational decisions have to get better, and some adjustments are certainly in order. However, this is still a Top 10 offense nationally, and nobody in their right mind would fire the architect of a unit that is that successful.

2. There’s been a lot of issues in the Sooners’ back-to-back losses, but what has stood out most to you?

Jesse: Turnovers and penalties have just killed this team the last two weeks. The Sooners have turned the ball over six times after recording just five in the first seven weeks. Those six turnovers led to 23 combined points for OSU and Kansas, which is just a backbreaker when considering the Sooners lost those two games by eight total points. The Sooners have also been whistled for 19 penalties the last two weeks. While they certainly haven't gotten the benefit of the doubt from officials, this team has also just been wildly undisciplined the last two weeks. Bryan: The self-inflicted mistakes have been absolutely killer. In both games, Oklahoma suffered back-breaking turnovers and penalties, but still had the opportunity to go and win the game with one final drive despite all the warts that showed up on the field. As much as fans might not want to hear it, the margin for error is so small in a conference like the Big 12, and this is still a roster that needs young playmakers to grow up quickly. With experience comes discipline, and the longer that Venables is in charge, the less I expect those things to be an issue. Losing the last two games by a combined eight points is a tough pill to swallow, but its something that they'll have to deal with and move on from if they hope to get back on track.

3. Is there anything that’s been encouraging?

Jesse: The running game has actually been much the last two weeks. The Sooners averaged 4.89 and 5.48 yards per carry, respectively, marking their most efficient rushing performances of the season. Gavin Sawchuk looked better than he has all season against OSU. Tawee Walker isn't fully healthy but still had success against both Kansas and OSU. If the Sooners can fix their other issues, the path is there for the running game to be the fulcrum for a good end to the season. Bryan: As crazy as it sounds, I think there are several positives to take away from the last two games. First of all, the fact that Oklahoma played self-destructive football in each of the last two weeks and still found a way to have a chance at the end is promising. Those losses came to the 15th and 16th ranked teams in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, and it took three turnovers in each of those games for OU to lose. The biggest positive over the last two weeks though is the emergence of the run game, particularly last week against Oklahoma State. The version of Gavin Sawchuk that we just saw in Stillwater looked a hell of a lot like the guy who ran roughshod against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl last season. If he and Tawee Walker can provide a true one-two punch in the running game over the next few weeks, the Sooners can close out 2023 on a high note.

4. There’s no denying things have changed quite a bit since Oklahoma defeated Texas. But can Sooner fans be optimistic if the team finishes 10-2?

Jesse: Before the season, I predicted that the Sooners would finish the regular season 10-2. Admittedly, I thought things would feel a bit different than they do now, and I also thought the Sooners were primed to finish undefeated after the win over Texas. But the reality is that a 10-2 finish, while disappointing given where this team was a month, would be encouraging and a significant step in the right direction after going 6-7 last season. It's not the answer some fans want to feel right now but there are still ways for this to be a successful season, even if the optics aren't great. Bryan: Absolutely. Look, I think it can be true that finishing 10-2 after a 7-0 start is disappointing while also realizing just how massive an improvement that is from where this team was a season ago. If Oklahoma gets to 10-2, they'll have a chance at getting to the Big 12 Championship Game, and even if they miss out on that, they're headed to a bowl game with a chance to finish the year 11-2. If that win comes against, say, a top-10 Washington or Penn State team, the narrative surrounding this program will be on the upswing heading into the SEC. Back in the preseason, if I'd told you that OU would be 11-2 at the end of the year, you'd have taken it 10 times out of 10, regardless of how they got there.

5. Beating West Virginia won’t be easy. What do the Sooners need to do to avoid a three-game skid?