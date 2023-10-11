The bye week brings much-needed rest for Oklahoma following an emotional 34-30 win over Texas on Saturday. The Sooners are off this week after officially reaching the midway point of their regular season. That means it's a good time to review what we've seen so far. As the Sooners look ahead to the second half of the season, Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton discuss every angle of the Sooners' win over Texas and hand out midseason grades for the offense and defense:

Did Oklahoma’s win over Texas validate what Brent Venables is building in Norman?

Jesse: It’s hard to overstate just how much Brent Venables has changed the entire program compared to the previous coaching staff. It hasn’t just been a complete change of how the program operates day to day from a culture standpoint. The on-the-field direction has completely shifted from a let’s-outscore-everybody identity to a team built on complete dominance on both sides of the ball. While the offense made enough incredible plays to win, the win over Texas established the Sooners’ defense as a legitimate weapon and reinforced Oklahoma as a more complete football team than it has been in a decade. Simply put, the Sooners played like a Venables-led team. Obviously, it’s still early in Venables’ tenure. This team is NOT a complete product. But that win should have fans everywhere feeling confident that the complete program overhaul and even last year’s disappointing season were necessary and an overall step in the right direction. Bryan: Saturday's win over Texas not only validated what Venables is building in Norman, but it effectively put last year behind him. Through the first five games of the 2023 season, the narrative persisted that Oklahoma hadn't played anyone had merit, which allowed for questions of whether the Sooners had actually improved in a substantial way. However, a win over the third-ranked Longhorns proves that Venables and company not only have OU headed in an upward trajectory, but that their "rebuilding phase" will be much shorter-lived than many had thought. This win was monumental for the program because it not only changed the narrative in Norman but should also have a profound impact on the recruiting trail.

What impressed you most about Dillon Gabriel’s performance?

Jesse: Essentially everything impressed me. It was a complete performance that displayed poise and confidence and turned into 398 total yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning throw to Nic Anderson. But what stood out most to me was his running ability. His ability to take off hasn’t just helped him escape pressure. It’s become a legitimate, and necessary, weapon for this offense. I’m genuinely not sure the Sooners win without his 113 rushing yards, which was both a team high and career high. This offense works best when it has balance, and given the Sooners’ inconsistencies at running back, Gabriel’s rushing ability has been sorely needed. To have that kind of success against one of the best rushing defenses in the country was nothing short of impressive. Bryan: His poise in the moment. There's a reason why the quarterback who has more experience in the Red River Rivalry is usually the victor. In the most unique atmosphere in college football, the Cotton Bowl becomes a pressure cooker that turns up the heat on quarterbacks. However, even in the biggest moment, Gabriel stayed cool and collected while leading his team to victory in the final minute of the game. His 285 yards and one touchdown through the air won't blow anybody away if they're just looking at the box score, but anyone who watched the game can tell you that No. 8 was nothing short of incredible. A career-high 113 yards on the ground also showed that Gabriel is dynamic enough to hurt even the best defenses in the Big 12.

Midseason review, part 1: What grade would you give the Sooners’ offense?

Jesse: B+ Overall, things have been really good for Oklahoma’s offense. Gabriel has led the Sooners to top-10 marks in nearly every statistical category. Scoring 34 points against a Texas defense that hadn’t given up more than 24 points is pretty impressive. Overall, the Sooners are averaging 45.2 points per game despite some slightly sluggish outings against SMU and Cincinnati. There’s been some brief moments where things appear a little disjointed, particularly in the running game, but otherwise the Sooners have shown they have plenty of playmakers, a quarterback who is playing as good as almost anyone in football and an offense that hums when it’s playing well. Bryan: A- OU ranks sixth nationally in total offense (506.0 ypg) and fourth nationally in scoring offense (45.2 ppg), so it's difficult to find legitimate complaints about what this group has accomplished. However, this is Oklahoma we're talking about, and explosive offense has been a trend in Norman since the turn of the century. The Sooners rank 56th in rushing offense (164.8 ypg) and is averaging 4.09 yards per carry. By no means is the running game bad, but it's certainly not to the standard that we've seen in past years. Look no further than the fact that Oklahoma's leading rusher (Tawee Walker, 239 yards) ranks 173rd nationally in rushing. The Sooners' running back room has been a mess thus far, and if it works itself out over the next several weeks, things could get a little better. The fact of the matter is, this offensive line just hasn't created a ton of space in the run game just yet, but I expect that to improve over the back half of the schedule. Overall the offense has been terrific, thus the A- grade.

Midseason review, part 2: What grade would you give the Sooners' defense?