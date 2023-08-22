Editor's note: This is the second edition of the OUInsider Roundtable, where staff members will each give their thoughts on a few questions/topics regarding OU athletics. This installment features answers from beat writer Jesse Crittenden and contributing writer Bryan Clinton. The first edition, which published last week, can be found here. With the season less than two weeks away, the OUInsider staff gave their thoughts on what the expectations should be for the Sooners in 2023, which position group is the strongest and more:

What are reasonable expectations for the Sooners in 2023?

Jesse: It’s the ultimate question, considering the Sooners are under pressure to win after last year’s 6-7 finish and the SEC move right around the corner. 10 wins and a spot in the Big 12 title game should be the goal, because it’s obtainable. However, assuming the Sooners stay healthy, a 9-3 regular season and a top-four finish in the Big 12 should be the absolute floor for this team. Outside of Texas, it’d be difficult to find a Big 12 team with more talent than the Sooners. Plus, their schedule is pretty favorable. They avoid Kansas State, Baylor and Texas Tech, and their road slate is manageable. Yes, the Sooners disappointed last season. They could easily disappoint again. But if anybody knows they need to win now, it’s Brent Venables. And the path is there for them to do it. Bryan: It’s perfectly reasonable to expect Oklahoma to win double-digit games and contend for a Big 12 championship in 2023. For those with an outside perspective of the Oklahoma football program, those expectations might seem unreasonable after the Sooners finished 6-7 last season. However, those same people likely don’t deal with the same expectations from year-to-year that the folks in Norman do. As former OU coach Barry Switzer said, “People don’t know what it means to be champions. Oklahoma invented it.” The Sooners have one of the two most talented rosters in the conference and have the most manageable schedule in recent memory. The expectations in Norman aren’t changing this year, and that perfectly fine. Anything less than 10-2 would be disappointing.

Is Venables on the hot seat if the Sooners disappoint again this season?

Jesse: Let’s make one thing clear. The athletic department believes in Venables. They want him to be the coach as the Sooners transition into the SEC. Plus, Venables has already proven he’s an elite recruiter. And it’s unfair to expect Venables to turn the Sooners into national title contenders this season. If the Sooners fail to make the Big 12 title game but they still finish the season with nine wins while showing significant improvement from last year, then Venables’ job is certainly secure. However, anything less than (at least) eight wins would surely send shockwaves through the program. The Sooners finished third in the conference preseason poll and No. 20 in the AP Poll. That means the national expectation is for the Sooners to be in the mix for a Big 12 title appearance. That should be the goal for Venables in Year 2. Bryan: This question goes hand-in-hand with what’s reasonable to expect in 2022, so, yes, his seat begins to warm up if they disappoint again. Oklahoma will not give him the hook after two bad seasons, but the pressure would certainly be mounting with a move to the SEC on the horizon. If OU duplicates its 6-6 regular season finish from a season ago, it could expose some deeper flaws with the program, which would likely affect things on the recruiting trail. To this point, Venables and staff have done a wonderful job in that department and if that starts to fall off, there could be real trouble. Now, if Oklahoma goes 8-4, I think it’s a different story. Would that be disappointing? Yes. However, it would be an improvement from a year ago, and in that case, there’s no way that he catches flack after the rebuild he’s been tasked with.

​​Which OU position group is the strongest heading into Week 1?

Jesse: Safety has arguably the highest ceiling of any position group, but defensive end has the most depth. New additions Rondell Bothroyd and Trace Ford should make an instant impact. Sophomore R Mason Thomas is primed for a breakout season. Former five-star recruit Adepoju Adebowore is pushing for immediate playing time. Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes were a little overmatched last season, but it’s reasonable to expect they can both have good seasons if they have a lighter burden than they did in 2022. All told, the Sooners should have six good options at defensive end to throw at opposing offenses. Bryan: There are two viable answers to this question in my opinion, but I’m going to roll with the running back room. With the things we have heard about Marcus Major, Gavin Sawchuk, and Jovantae Barnes, this unit is primed for a big season. However, what makes it the deepest group on the team is that they go much deeper than three names. Ask anyone on the Sooners defense how fun it is to tackle Tawee Walker, and you quickly realize that DeMarco Murray has some serious depth in this group. What’s crazy is names like Kalib Hicks, Daylan Smothers, and Emeka Megwa have also run their course during fall camp at some point. Now, will seven running backs make a real contribution to the 2023 season? No, at least not if they can stay healthy. However, the good news is, if they need some guys to step up, there is plenty of talent to unleash there.

If there’s a dark horse candidate to win the Big 12, who is it?