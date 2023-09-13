The Sooners head out for their first road trip on Saturday, traveling to take on Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2). While the Sooners (2-0) are heavy favorites to beat Tulsa (1-1), there are still plenty of questions that haven't been answered about this year's OU team. In the latest installment of OUInsider Roundtable, the staff discusses the Sooners' offense through two games, the hot start on defense and the things to watch against Tulsa:

What has stood out to you on offense through two weeks?

Jesse Crittenden: This isn’t a complaint, more of an observation — the way the Sooners have handled their wide receivers is pretty interesting. For example, Jalil Farooq has two catches and four targets through two weeks. Jayden Gibson made two impressive catches (including one for a touchdown) against Arkansas State and then played just six snaps against SMU, per Pro Football Focus. Gavin Freeman, who was the Sooners’ most explosive player against ASU, played just 12 snaps against SMU. Only three receivers recorded catches against SMU. The usage and the way the receivers have been deployed has been a little inconsistent. It’s possible we won’t know how to properly judge this position group until the Texas game at the earliest. Bryan Clinton: We had two very different performances from the Sooners’ offense in Week 1 and Week 2, but the one constant has been Dillon Gabriel’s ability to move the offense with his legs and take care of the football. The offensive line struggled in Week 2, and the pass catchers seemed to disappear in the second and third quarters, but Gabriel found a way to toss four touchdown passes in a lackluster offensive performance. If and when the Oklahoma offense starts running the football like they hope to, Gabriel should only improve, and that’s a promising thought. Through two weeks, Gabriel has left little doubt in his ability to run this offense at full throttle, and if not for a few key drops last week, he’d have Sooner Nation buzzing.

Do you put stock into the Sooners’ offensive issues against SMU?

Jesse: On a scale of 1-10, I’ll say a 4. The offense did score 28 points and made plays down the stretch to seal the win. However, I think the main concern is the play calling, which Jeff Lebby acknowledged was a bit too “conservative.” One key example came early in the third quarter, when Lebby called a running play for Sawchuk on third-and-7 at the SMU 49-yard line. Sawchuk gained one yard, and the Sooners elected to punt. Another example was later in the second half, when Jackson Arnold was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 attempt. The running back and wide receiver rooms will surely be figured out before too long. It’s reasonable to be optimistic that the play calling will get smoother, too. But a lot of the tempo and play-calling issues the Sooners had last year were on display against SMU. That’ll need to be ironed out this weekend. Bryan: I think it would be naive not to have some concerns after the performance that the offensive line turned in last week, as they are about to run through a gauntlet of some of the best defensive lines that the Big 12 has to offer. Cincinnati, Iowa State, and Texas are the Sooners’ first three games in Big 12 play, and they’ll present stiffer tests defensively than SMU did. I’m also slightly concerned with the skill position rotations, as it appears that the staff is having a hard time getting the right combination of wideouts and running backs going. It’s not for a lack of depth or talent, but the rotation has certainly been confusing, to say the least.

What has impressed you the most about the defense?

Jesse: The Sooners certainly look more cohesive as a unit, which is both refreshing and (slightly) surprising given the number of young players seeing significant reps. Peyton Bowen looks like a superstar in the making, and it’s only been two games. Second-year linebacker Kip Lewis is second on the team in tackles. Other young players like Kobie McKinzie, Jaren Kanak, R Mason Thomas, Gentry Williams and Adepoju Adebowore have looked pretty confident so far. The biggest example of the Sooners’ cohesiveness? They held SMU to 4-of-16 on third-down attempts, which played a massive role in limiting the Mustangs to 11 points. The Sooners will face tougher competition, but there’s a lot to be excited about. Bryan: The discipline and preparedness have stuck out to me from the first snap. The Sooners aren’t scrambling pre-snap to get in position. They didn’t get fooled by all kinds of formation changes, motions, and trick plays against SMU. Despite being up by several touchdowns in the first game, the unit didn’t allow a point from Arkansas State. It’s very apparent that Oklahoma’s defense has put in the time in the film room and on the practice field. Brent Venables has put his mark on the defense to this point in the season, and that means there aren’t a ton of surprises when the scoreboard comes on.

What will you be looking for on Saturday against Tulsa?