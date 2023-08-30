It's game week. Oklahoma begins its 2023 campaign at home against Arkansas State on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). After a long offseason, the Sooners finally have their opportunity to rebound from a tough first season under Brent Venables. With kick off just a few days away, the OUInsider staff is answering a few questions related to the season opener and what fans should expect:

What will you be looking for during Saturday’s game?

Jesse Crittenden: I’m gonna be looking to see if the issues that plagued the Sooners last season are still present. Is the offense playing too fast for its own good? Is the defense staying on the field too long? Think about the Kent State game last year, where the Sooners trailed 3-0 before scoring on the final drive of the first half. The offense had just one drive of over three minutes in the first half and recorded fewer than 150 yards of total offense by halftime. Kent State’s offense chewed up the clock which left the OU defense on the field too long, and the Sooners’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm. Those were major issues for the Sooners in conference play. The Sooners should easily take care of business on Saturday. But both sides of the ball need to show improvement. Bryan Clinton: The first thing to watch for is the player rotation. How much playing time do the young guys get? How many wideouts does the offense rotate, and what does the defensive line look like after the first series? The competitive depth that we’ve heard about all summer means that the second-string players aren’t far behind the first team, if at all. Keeping guys fresh all game will be a key this season. The second thing I’ll be watching is how well-conditioned the team is. There’s a chance that this could be the hottest home game in OU history, so conditioning and hydration will come into play. How well are guys taking care of their bodies and have they prepared properly despite the opponent?

Did anything surprise you about OU’s depth chart?

Jesse: At the CHEETAH position, it’s Justin Harrington listed as the starter over Dasan McCullough. This isn’t particularly shocking, but it is a little surprising given how things looked in the spring. McCullough was a standout player last year at Indiana, and Harrington didn’t see the field a ton for the Sooners in 2022. But Harrington has clearly developed into a consistent player on and off the field since he came back to the program last year. Both players will see the field a lot. But all indications are that Harrington will have a significant role for the OU defense. Bryan: I think the one surprise that caught everyone off guard was the decision to put Tawee Walker as the co-starter at running back. After hearing multiple times that defenders don’t like to tackle Tawee, this doesn’t necessarily shock me. But it is surprising Jovantae Barnes, long projected as the starting running back, is listed as the third-string RB. Now, do I believe that Oklahoma see’s Barnes as its third-best option at the position if they played Texas this week? No. However, against Arkansas State, it’s probably better suited for the 2023 season if Barnes gets a little more time to recover from offseason surgery.

How much stock should fans put into Saturday's game?

Jesse: Obviously, the game is unlikely to have a major impact on the Sooners’ season. It should be a game the Sooners thoroughly dominate from beginning to end. However, there should plenty of things for fans to watch. The biggest example? The long list of freshmen who are likely to see significant snaps — Peyton Bowen, Adepoju Adebowore, Jasiah Wagoner, Makari Vickers and Jaquaize Pettaway, just to name a few. It’ll be far from the toughest competition those guys will see all year, but Saturday should be a good measuring stick for how ready they are for the grind of the season. Bryan: There’s an old coach’s saying that good teams improve the most from Week 1 to Week 2. After getting the bugs out of the system in the opener, good teams tend to make a leap in the second game of the year. So, I’d say be cautious about putting too much stock into this game. If Oklahoma wins 59-10 and looks like a title contender, be cautiously optimistic, but don’t overdo it. If they come out looking rusty and have to pull away late for a 41-17 win, that's not necessarily cause for concern, either. Unless we have a 2021 Tulane situation, when the Sooners nearly blew a huge halftime lead, I wouldn’t take too much stock in the outcome of Saturday’s game.

Score predictions?