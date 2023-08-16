Editor's note: This is the first edition of the OUInsider Roundtable, where Insider staff members will each give their thoughts on a few questions/topics regarding OU athletics. This first installment features answers from beat writer Jesse Crittenden and contributing writer Bryan Clinton. The 2023 season is nearly here. In just over two weeks, the Sooners will take the field at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for their season-opening game against Arkansas State (11 a.m. Sept 2). There's a lot of pressure on the Sooners to bounce back from a disappointing campaign a year ago, particularly with the SEC move less than a year away. With the Sooners in the midst of fall camp, the OUInsider staff gave their thoughts on four questions related to the team, including potential X-factors, which position groups are under pressure to perform and more:

Who is the ultimate X-factor on offense this season? Defense?

Jesse: On offense, it’s Jalil Farooq. The junior wide receiver enters 2023 after a breakout season in 2022, finishing with 36 receptions for 461 yards and five touchdowns. His 64 targets ranked second on the team behind Marvin Mims. But with Mims gone, the Sooners’ wide receiver group doesn’t have much experience outside of Farooq and Drake Stoops. Farooq is easily the choice to be the No. 1 receiving option in 2023, and the Sooners will simply need an even bigger year from him if they hope to contend for a Big 12 title. On defense, it’s Jaren Kanak, who is likely to snag one of the starting linebacker spots. Kanak played sparingly last season, totaling 24 tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. This year, the sophomore should step into a much bigger role for a defense that was one the worst in the country a year ago. If Kanak takes a massive leap in production, that bodes well for an OU defense that desperately needs production. Bryan: I’m going with TE Austin Stogner. After a one-year hiatus at South Carolina, Stogner returns to Norman and is the looking like the only potential “difference-maker” at the position right now. He’ll have to stay healthy, but having a guy with Stogner’s frame working between the hashes will open up so much for wideouts and backs in the passing game for the Sooners. If he can become a target hog in the middle of the field, there will be room behind him for receivers to stretch their legs and go. Defensively, I’m going with Da’Jon Terry. Sure, Danny Stutsman will be the most important player for the Oklahoma defense, but perhaps nobody could impact the running game more than Terry in the middle. It’s been quite some time since OU had a guy that demands double teams on the interior of the defensive line, and if Terry can be that in 2023, guys like Stutsman and Kanak will have more freedom to play the ball and fill gaps in the run game.

What is one area the Sooners desperately need improvement from last season?

Jesse: Time of possession, because it impacted both sides of the ball drastically. The Sooners’ offense held possession for just over 26 minutes per game in 2022, the fifth-lowest mark in all of college football. The offense often played so fast that they didn’t develop a rhythm, and it led to fatigue issues for a defense that was already struggling to keep up. In 2023, the offense needs to find the balance between tempo and giving the defense much-needed rest. Bryan: It sounds like a broken record at this point, but Oklahoma has to be better on third and fourth down, and that goes for both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Sooners converted on third down 40.5% of the time (49th nationally) and 37.9% of the time on fourth down (113th nationally). Defensively, the Sooners allowed opponents to convert on third down 40.9% of the time (88th) and 50% of the time (62nd) on fourth down.

Who is the player poised for a breakout season?

Jesse: I’m going to say wide receiver Nic Anderson. The redshirt freshman appeared in just three games last season before injuries kept him off the field. Now, the 6-foot-4 receiver is healthy and he’s already made a big impact in fall camp. Anderson brings much-needed size and athleticism to the Sooners’ wide receivers. If he stays healthy, expect him to have a big year. Bryan: Folks outside of Norman likely don’t know Gavin Sawchuk’s name yet, but they will. While he had limited action during the 2022 regular season, Sawchuk appeared early and often in Oklahoma’s bowl game against Florida State and was spectacular, turning 15 carries into 100 yards and a touchdown. Jovantae Barnes has had a wonderful offseason and looks primed to be a legit RB1, but don’t be surprised if fans cheer a little louder when Sawchuk trots out there as the lightning to Barnes’ thunder.

Which position group is under the most pressure to perform?